Counter-Strike: How to play v1.6 on your browser

Counter-Strike v1.6 can now be played with the help of your web browser.

You can play online for free, and you do not have to go through any registration process.

CS v1.6 Screen Grab from cs-online.club

When Counter-Strike first came out many years ago as a mod of ‘Half-Life’, it marked a significant moment in history for the FPS sub-genre in gaming.

Shooters were not really the same from that point onwards. CS slowly started to become the gold standard for other games which wanted to dip their toes in the competitive FPS ecosystem.

From 1999 to 2012 (when Global Offensive finally came out), Counter-Strike had gone through several changes in versions and had even been remade a few times.

The game has never lost its charm, and some fans even go back to playing the earlier versions of 1.6 and Source, which were the two most popular renditions of the game.

So if you’re a returning fan of the series and want to revisit the classic that is 1.6, or just a new player who wants to know what Counter-Strike v1.6 is all about, you can now very easily do so with the help of your browser.

How to play Counter-Strike 1.6 on your browser

CS 1.6

Yes! It’s finally possible to play the classic v1.6 on the browser, and it’s all thanks to the guys at the CS-Online.club. They have made it so that anyone will be able to enjoy the game without having to go through a registration process or a fee.

Typically, if you cracked Counter-Strike 1.6, you were not able to play online, as it was not recognized by Steam. You had to buy the game, and only then would you be able to enjoy online play.

Here are some easy steps to play Counter-Strike 1.6 on your browser:

Step 1: This is a rather simple one. Just visit cs-online.club from your primary browser and you will see a list of servers to pick from.

Step 2: Now you will have to save after selecting some server locations. Make sure that they are servers that are in your country or adjacent regions for lower latency.

Step 3: However, even after selecting all the servers, not all of them will be available, and from the above picture, you can see that many of them are full. The website will automatically show you the available servers once you scroll down.

Step 4: You can then connect to one of the available servers and play the game. But do note here that the website will download some resources if you’re playing the game for the first time.

The Counter-Strike Online Club has servers all over the world. If you’re worried about not getting low ping in the game, you need not fret, as the club has servers set up all over the world. From the US to Brazil and India, you will be able to find many nearby.