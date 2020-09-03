Amid rising tensions between India and China, India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has invoked its power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act and has banned 118 applications of Chinese origin in the country. Renowned battle royale game, PUBG Mobile, was also one of the apps on the list, with 33 other games.

In this article, we list out all the countries that have banned PUBG Mobile.

Also Read: Full list of 34 games banned by the Indian government under section 69a

Which countries have banned PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile banned (Image Source: wallpaperaccess.com and onlygfx.com)

#1 Iraq

In 2019, the Iraqi government had banned several titles, including PUBG and Fortnite, claiming that the games had adverse social and psychological effects on the public. They added that these titles were harmful to society and posed a threat to national security.

Advertisement

#2 Jordan

A few months after the ban in Iraq, Jordan’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority decided to ban the prominent battle royale game, stating that it had adverse effects on users.

#3 India

As mentioned above, PUBG Mobile was banned in India by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The official press release stated:

“In the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India and security of the State. And using the sovereign powers, the Government of India has decided to block the usage of certain Apps, used in both mobile and non-mobile Internet enabled devices.”

#4 China

PUBG Mobile was even banned in China as -according to their government- the game promoted ‘blood and gore’. Tencent Games then decided to release the game under a new name, ‘Game for Peace’, that met all the restrictions set by the authorities.

Apart from permanent bans, there were also some countries that temporarily banned PUBG Mobile. The government of Pakistan had banned the game in July 2020 but soon reverted its decision. The game was also banned for a temporary period in Nepal back in April 2019.

Also Read: Is COD Mobile banned in India? Clearing all the doubts regarding its origin