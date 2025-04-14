Crashlands 2: Complete list of achievements and trophies

If you are looking for a great survival RPG, Crashlands 2 is a recent indie release that might pique your interest. It is a single-player title and is available exclusively for PC players as of April 2025. The game has many achievements or trophies that you can obtain, 39 to be specific.

Ad

If you are facing difficulties obtaining any of the achievements/trophies available in Crashlands 2, keep reading to learn how you can get them.

All achievements/trophies in Crashlands 2

Crashlands 2 features 39 achievements in total (Image via Butterscotch Shenanigans)

The Friends We Made: Beat the game.

Beat the game. The Journey: Beat the game without lowering the difficulty below Adventure Mode.

Beat the game without lowering the difficulty below Adventure Mode. The Peak: Beat the game without lowering the difficulty below Challenge Mode.

Beat the game without lowering the difficulty below Challenge Mode. Can We Keep It?: Hatch your first pet.

Hatch your first pet. That's a Weird Dog: Embiggen a pet.

Embiggen a pet. Big Pet Energy: Fully embiggen a pet.

Fully embiggen a pet. Pack Leader: Collect all of the pets.

Collect all of the pets. Thundering Herd: Fully embiggen every pet in a single playthrough.

Fully embiggen every pet in a single playthrough. Paw-wer Overwhelming: Deal 1,000,000 damage with pets.

Deal 1,000,000 damage with pets. Sugar Crash: Defeat 10 creatures while they have a Sugar Rush from eating a treat.

Defeat 10 creatures while they have a Sugar Rush from eating a treat. Critical Acclaim: Deal more than 3,000 damage in one hit.

Deal more than 3,000 damage in one hit. Juiced Up: Empower your InfiniSuit.

Empower your InfiniSuit. All Systems Go: Fully empower your InfiniSuit with every Infusion.

Fully empower your InfiniSuit with every Infusion. Slipslangin': Catch a wieldable fish that has slipped out of your hand.

Catch a wieldable fish that has slipped out of your hand. Boops Boops Boops: Catch all 3 Boops in Crashlands 2.

Catch all 3 Boops in Crashlands 2. The Right Angler: Catch 16 fish with one cast.

Catch 16 fish with one cast. Buddy HQ: Create a building that occupies more than 500 spaces.

Create a building that occupies more than 500 spaces. Taking Root: Finish Graal's Personal Story.

Finish Graal's Personal Story. First, Observe: Finish Kleewik's Personal Story.

Finish Kleewik's Personal Story. Breaking Bread: Finish Oowee's Personal Story.

Finish Oowee's Personal Story. Growth Engine: Finish Guarden's Personal Story.

Finish Guarden's Personal Story. Victory Garden: Harvest a shiny plant from your garden.

Harvest a shiny plant from your garden. Green Thumb: Harvest 1000 plants from your garden.

Harvest 1000 plants from your garden. Shut the JAR: Defeat CORAA-3 in Maarla's Mantle.

Defeat CORAA-3 in Maarla's Mantle. Bad GUY-D: Defeat GUY-D in the Husk.

Defeat GUY-D in the Husk. No KOOL-Aid, Thanks: Defeat the Cultist.

Defeat the Cultist. Just a Taste: Fully empower the Void Maw.

Fully empower the Void Maw. All You Can Eat: Consume 10 meals or elixirs.

Consume 10 meals or elixirs. Fully Spectrum Warrior: Defeat 50 enemies with four different two-piece set bonuses active at once.

Defeat 50 enemies with four different two-piece set bonuses active at once. Pest Control: Catch 100 critters with nets in Crashlands 2.

Catch 100 critters with nets in Crashlands 2. Agri-Tech: Destroy 1000 plants with harvest bombs.

Destroy 1000 plants with harvest bombs. Siphon: Steal 100,000 HP with the Void Maw.

Steal 100,000 HP with the Void Maw. Seven Figure Deal: Transfer 1,000,000 damage into your Pact.

Transfer 1,000,000 damage into your Pact. Shock and Awe: Discharge 5,000 Static stacks.

Discharge 5,000 Static stacks. Cutting Edge: Have 20 Bleeds active on a single target at the same time.

Have 20 Bleeds active on a single target at the same time. So Hot Right Now: Have more than 100% combustion.

Have more than 100% combustion. Recycling Plant: Recover 1000 items from Thrift.

Recover 1000 items from Thrift. Toxic Attitude: Apply poison to enemies 500 times.

Apply poison to enemies 500 times. Slappers Only: Land a killing blow on a H4NK with a slap.

Ad

Trending

Also Read: Death Stranding 2 to allow boss battle skips, but fans aren’t very happy with this

While unlocking these achievements/trophies isn't mandatory if you just want to play the main storyline, it is critical for those aiming for 100 percent completion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.