Cristiano Ronaldo's Free Fire character to be released on December 19 in Operation Chrono Event

Garena Free FireÂ has announced a global collaboration with renowned Portuguese footballerÂ Cristiano Ronaldo (Image via Bluestacks)
Soumyajit Dutta
ANALYST
Modified 07 Dec 2020, 11:36 IST
Feature
Free Fire has witnessed a tremendous rise in popularity in the last few years. The game’s developers have managed to further maximize the reach of the game worldwide by collaborating with popular celebrities from different parts of the world.

Free Fire previously collaborated with renowned celebrities like Hrithik Roshan and DJ KSHMR. New characters based on them, named Jai and K respectively, were introduced in the game.

Today, Garena Free Fire has announced a global collaboration with renowned Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, and a new character based on him, which is speculated to be called "Chrono", will be released on 19th December.

Earlier this month, there were several leaks about a potential collaboration between Free Fire and Cristiano Ronaldo. Garena confirmed these rumors and finally announced the official collaboration with the mega football star today.

Free Fire announces official collaboration with Cristiano Ronaldo, Chrono character to release on 19th December

The character which is based on Cristiano Ronaldo will likely make its way into Free Fire on 19th December with the arrival of Operation Chrono.

The description of Operation Chrono in a recent press release reads:

"Operation Chrono will take place in a futuristic slum universe, a dystopian world featuring the most advanced technology there is. Amidst the chaos, there is room for a hero to emerge and be a source of inspiration for everyone."
The in-game image of Cristiano Ronaldo
It is likely that the Mysterious Character added in the OB25 Advance Server would be the in-game persona of Juventus talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mystery Character (Image via Bilash Gaming/YouTube)
The Mysterious Character has an in-game ability called Time-Turner. At level 6, his ability allows the player to create a force field that blocks 500 damages from enemies. He can fire at outside opponents from within the force field once. The movement speed increases by 40%. During skill activation, allies within the force field get a 40% increase in movement speed. All effects last for 10 seconds. His ability has a cooldown of 40 seconds.

This will be one of Free Fire's biggest collaborations, and fans of Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as those of the game, are immensely excited for it.

Published 07 Dec 2020, 11:36 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo Garena Free Fire Free Fire Update
