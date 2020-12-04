CS: GO introduces new chat wheel and stats tracker like Apex Legends in latest update

CS: GO's communication system just received a massive overhaul along with its new operation, Broken Fang.

CS: GO players often have to deal with players who queue without a microphone or simply speak another language. The new chat wheel is a godsend for players looking to do solo queue matchmaking and get crucial info from their teammates.

CS: GO Chat Wheel: How to use and configure it

CS: GO's chat wheel bridges a significant communication gap and is definitely a welcome upgrade (Image via counter-strike.net)

CS:GO's official description of the chat wheel reads:

"Quickly communicate with teammates by selecting common commands in a fully-customizable chat wheel. Commands generate contextual pings that can be viewed by your teammates, and the resulting call-outs will automatically be translated in chat."

Upon downloading the new update, players will be greeted with a 'new' tab in the settings menu that leads to the configuration panel for the chat wheel.

Players can use up to three chat wheels and all commands are completely customizable. By default, chat wheel 1 is activated by holding down the middle mouse button and is activated by selecting the action players wish to communicate to their team.

Valve has also implemented a ping cooldown that prevents griefers from spamming the chat wheel and muddying team communications. For solo-queuers and players queued in countries where different languages are spoken, this bridges a significant communication gap and is definitely a welcome upgrade.

Advanced stat tracking for Broken Fang Pass holders

Image via counter-strike.net

Unlike CS: GO's old stats page, Broken Fang Pass owners have access to the upgraded stats page that has granular information details spanning map performance, weapon stats, heatmaps on where players find engagements, their multi-kill statistics and more.

Valve describes each tab as follows:

Map Performance

"Adapt to your environment and your enemies. Does your play style favor a few maps and sites, or can you win anywhere?"

Weapon Stats

"Create your own meta. Track kills with each weapon and address any gaps in your loadout."

Heatmaps

"View your heatmaps for a variety of stats, and check out the hit region map and see where your shots are landing."

Operation Broken Fang was released on the 4th of December 2020, eight months after the conclusion of Operation Shattered Web and is available on Steam right now for the price of ₹1,140.

The operation and its rewards will be attainable until April 30th, 2021 after which the Operation will end.