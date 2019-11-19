CS:GO launches big update with Operation Shattered Web

CS:GO has finally released a new Operation, almost 2 years after the previous Operation Hydra. This Operation, for the first time in CS:GO history, includes T and CT side characters who can be unlocked as mission rewards. These operators can be used on any map and also include the first ever female operator in the game.

The new Operation is a battle pass which can be purchased for $15. Six missions are given every week which can be completed in any order to earn stars. These stars are used to advance through levels in the battle pass, with each level giving a reward, which can be a case, operator, graffiti or sticker. Players can also purchase stars using money to advance through levels easily. While 100 stars are enough to earn all the rewards, people can cycle through the reward track as many time as they want by purchasing stars. The Operation will last for 16 weeks and will likely end during March.

The new operation also includes:

End of the match accolades - which gives titles to players based on their performance in the game, which is similar to the titles given to players at the end of a PUBG mobile match. New weapon Collections have been added as rewards for the operation, titled Norse, Canals, St. Mary and Shattered Web. All new exclusive Shattered web sticker collection, which can be abtained only in the operation New Shattered Web graffiti has also been added An operation Shattered web coin, which can be ugraded from bronze to Diamond and can be diplayed on the CS:GO profile

Some of the other updates include:

Increasing the price of SSG553 to $3000 Price of FAMAS and Galil have been reduced by $200 Auto spray accuracy of FAMAS and Galil has been improved The maps Zoo and Seaside have been removed Cache has been added to competitive matchmaking New maps studio, jungle and lunacy have been added to various game modes Bug fixes and changes to Vertigo

The update is of 1.5GB in size and is already live. Further patch notes and information on the operation can be found on the official blog of CS:GO. This is the second big announcement by Valve in a short duration as they had just announced Half- Life: Alyx in VR. These news will please fans of Valve as they have been asking for new content for a long time, especially after the major content news by Riot Game recently.

