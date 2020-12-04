CS: GO Operation Broken Fang: New agents, skins, gloves and how to get them

CS: GO has seen the addition of a new case and fresh weapon skins in every new operation, and Operation Broken Fang is no different.

In fact, for the first time since the release of the Glove Case, CS: GO has seen the addition of a brand new Glove collection altogether.

Apart from the 'Broken Fang Weapon Case', Valve has also added a host of new agent skins. However, the method to unlocking them is different this time around.

What's new in CS: GO's Operation Broken Fang Case?

Operation Broken Fang has reduced the randomness of rewards for players, allowing them to pick and choose their favored items and skins. The entire system now works as follows:

Operation missions earn players stars (stars can also be bought with real money).

Stars can be redeemed in the in-game shop for the exact reward of the player's choosing.

There is no limit to how many rewards a player can redeem as long as they have stars to spend.

New Glove Collection (Image via counter-strike.net)

The most notable addition for CS: GO skin traders will be the new Glove collection as these are only attainable from the Operation Broken Fang Weapon Case.

Advertisement

While agent skins are freely available and can be individually chosen in the operation shop, their rarity will be very low because almost every element of RNG and luck is removed as there is less unboxing risk involved.

Even the Broken Fang Weapon Case itself does not rely on in-game drops and can be purchased with stars in the operation shop.

Everything available in the CS: GO Operation Broken Fang shop

In-game screenshot (Image via CS: GO)

Listed below is everything available in the Operation Shop and their costs:

Master Agent - Commander Mae (25 stars) Master Agents - Sir Bloody Darryl (25 stars each) Superior Agents (10 stars each) Exceptional Agents (7 stars each) Distinguished Agents (5 stars each) Operation Broken Fang Case (2 stars each) The Control Collection (4 stars each) The Havoc Collection (4 stars each) The Ancient Collection (4 stars each) Metal Skill Group Patch Collection (2 stars each) CS:GO Graffiti #3 Collection (1 star each) Broken Fang Sticker Collection (1 star each) Recoil Sticker Collection (1 star each)

Note: There is no limit to how many rewards a player can redeem. As long as players have stars to spend, they can continue purchasing rewards until the end of the Operation, that is on April 30th, 2021.