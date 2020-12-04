CS: GO Operation Broken Fang: New maps, game modes and matchmaking system revealed

In the largest CS: GO update of 2020, Valve has added a whole new set of content to the tactical 5v5 shooter, with new maps, game modes and a revamped exclusive matchmaking system.

Operation Broken Fang not only brings new skins but it also has seven new maps, 'Retakes' as a new game mode and Broken Fang Premier - an exclusive matchmaking system with new features only for Operation Pass holders.

CS: GO Operation Broken Fang New Maps

New CS:GO map 'Ancient' (Image via counter-strike.net)

Operation Broken Fang has 7 new maps, out of 5 which are community-made. Valve touts 'Ancient' as a new competitive map that is now available to play across most game modes. The map itself is reminiscent of the look and feel of de_aztec, one of CS's classic maps that was removed from CS: GO for not being competitively viable.

Here's a full list of the new maps included in the update.

New CS:GO map 'Apollo' (Image via counter-strike.net)

Defuse maps :

Ancient Engage

Hostage maps :

Apollo

Wingman maps:

Guard Elysion

Danger Zone maps:

Frostbite

Co-op maps:

Autumn

CS: GO's new 'Retakes' game mode

CS: GO's community servers have been home to one of CS's most popular unofficial game mode "Retakes".

Valve has now officially added Retakes to the game as a casual game mode in which 3 terrorists are pitted against 4 counter-terrorists who attempt to retake a bomb site after the C4 has been planted.

Players get to choose from set loadouts of weapons and utility at the beginning of the round. They then have to defend or attack a certain bomb site.

Broken Fang Premier Matchmaking

CS:GO Broken Fang's official page describes Broken Fang Premier Matchmaking as follows:

"Ready to take your Competitive matches to the next level? Queue for Broken Fang Premier mode, featuring 5v5 Competitive matchmaking with map picks and bans prior to match start—available exclusively to Operation Pass Holders. Test your Competitive prowess across the Active Duty map pool, and track your performance with detailed stats on the Operation stats page."

This makes CS: GO's matchmaking more in line with popular third-party clients like FACEIT and ESEA, with a pick-and-ban system. So, say goodbye to only Dust 2 queues, and welcome a new era of healthy map rotations.

Operation Broken Fang is available for ₹1,140 and is active until April 30th, 2021.