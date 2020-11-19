CS:GO pro Summit1g announces "retirement" on stream, worries fans worldwide

Jaryd "Summit1g" Lazar announced in a recent stream that he will be retiring from streaming to start the next chapter of his life, ie. to develop his own video game.

Needless to say, the announcement came out of the blue for most fans, as the streamer has a successful career and has not spoken about these plans before. However, Summit1g later posted on Twitter announcing that the initial announcement was a joke and that he has no plans of stopping anytime soon.

Summit1g is a retired CS: GO professional who also streams games such as GTA V, PUBG, and Sea of Thieves. The streamer currently has around 5.7 million followers on Twitch as well as around 670k subscribers on YouTube.

CS: GO pro Summit1g announces "retirement" on stream, worries fan worldwide

Summit1g’s streams on Twitch almost every day in addition to the regular stream of videos that he posts on YouTube. While Summit1g is mostly known for his expert gaming skills, he also has a witty personality and spends a lot of time engaging with fans.

In the video below, Summit1g appeared to announce his retirement from streaming permanently.

“I have decided that, I am going to end my contract with Twitch, and take on the next chapter of my life, which is making a video game. So, I am out!”

Advertisement

Fans were surprised with the nonchalance with which Summit1g appeared to announce his retirement. However, he later posted on Twitter that fans need not be worried as the above clip was taken “out of context”. He said that he doesn’t plan to quit streaming anytime soon if it is up to him.

I’m surprised so many ppl fell for an out of context clip of me quitting streaming. It was a joke, not stopping anytime soon if it’s up to me. Just wanted to clear that up in case ppl come to my twitter worried lol. — summit1g (@summit1g) November 19, 2020

Image via Summit!g, Twitter

Considering Summit1g started streaming on Twitch way back in 2012, he is one of the most notable and oldest streamers on the platform. His Twitch growth has been consistent and the recent joke would have concerned quite a few fans all over the world. Fortunately, however, it was only a joke.