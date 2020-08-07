CS: GO releases new skins with Fracture Case introduction

In a conversation about tactical shooters on PC, you cannot miss Counter Strike: Global Offensive, popularly known as CS: GO, from the Counter-Strike series. Despite the fact that the game was released close to eight years ago, it is still going strong and has become even more popular after it was made free to play in December 2018.

CS: GO touched a peak player count of 1.3 million in April this year. In the past 30 days, the game had an average of 600 thousand daily active users.

Today, the developers of the game pushed out an update which included networking improvements, updates to the newer map- Swamp, Mutiny and Anubis- and, most importantly, a new weapon case called Fracture Case.

Today we are shipping the Fracture Case, featuring weapon finishes from over 17 Community artists. We've also fixed VPK tampering exploits and made improvements to SDR networking protocol. Mutiny, Swamp, and Anubis have also been updated. Release Notes: https://t.co/zoTXVgcUO3 pic.twitter.com/s022yUtQ5d — CS:GO (@CSGO) August 7, 2020

Skins from the Fracture Collection in CS: GO

The peculiar thing about the collection in CS: GO is that it includes 17 skins by the community artist. The case consists of the knives from the Shattered Web Collection. Here are all the new skins in the game:

AK-47 | Legion of Anubis - by Apel

AK-47 | Legion of Anubis (Picture Courtesy: blog.counter-strike.net)

Desert Eagle | Printstream - by JTPNZ

Desert Eagle | Printstream (Picture Courtesy: blog.counter-strike.net)

Advertisement

M4A4 | Tooth Fairy - 2Minds

M4A4 | Tooth Fairy (Picture Courtesy: blog.counter-strike.net)

XM1014 | Entombed - by Sparkwire

XM1014 | Entombed (Picture Courtesy: blog.counter-strike.net)

Glock-18 | Vogue - K A S I

Glock-18 | Vogue (Picture Courtesy: blog.counter-strike.net)

Galil AR | Connexion - by VLEK and hexeth

Galil AR | Connexion (Picture Courtesy: blog.counter-strike.net)

MAG-7 | Monster Call - by Gent

MAG-7 | Monster Call (Picture Courtesy: blog.counter-strike.net)

MAC-10 | Allure - by WhoisVac9

MAC-10 | Allure (Picture Courtesy: blog.counter-strike.net)

Tec-9 | Brother - by Freddy and Krueger

Tec-9 | Brother (Picture Courtesy: blog.counter-strike.net)

MP5-SD | Kitbash - by SA_22

MP5-SD | Kitbash (Picture Courtesy: blog.counter-strike.net)

SSG 08 | Mainframe 001 - by dC^ and MultiH

SSG 08 | Mainframe 001 (Picture Courtesy: blog.counter-strike.net)

PP-Bizon | Runic - by Kai

PP-Bizon | Runic (Picture Courtesy: blog.counter-strike.net)

SG 553 | Ol' Rusty - by Ertz and Sir Kibbleknight

SG 553 | Ol' Rusty (Picture Courtesy: blog.counter-strike.net)

P90 | Freight - by Moonfighter, Conne, Senkizh, 11it

P90 | Freight (Picture Courtesy: blog.counter-strike.net)

P250| Cassette - by Mishovy

P250 | Cassette (Picture Courtesy: blog.counter-strike.net)

P2000 | Gnarled - by 3stia

P2000 | Gnarled (Picture Courtesy: blog.counter-strike.net)

Negev | Ultralight - by Hoxton

Negev | Ultralight (Picture Courtesy: blog.counter-strike.net)

Click here to read the patch notes of the latest update in CS: GO.