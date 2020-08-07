CS: GO releases new skins with Fracture Case introduction

In a conversation about tactical shooters on PC, you cannot miss Counter Strike: Global Offensive, popularly known as CS: GO, from the Counter-Strike series. Despite the fact that the game was released close to eight years ago, it is still going strong and has become even more popular after it was made free to play in December 2018.
CS: GO touched a peak player count of 1.3 million in April this year. In the past 30 days, the game had an average of 600 thousand daily active users.
Today, the developers of the game pushed out an update which included networking improvements, updates to the newer map- Swamp, Mutiny and Anubis- and, most importantly, a new weapon case called Fracture Case.
Skins from the Fracture Collection in CS: GO
The peculiar thing about the collection in CS: GO is that it includes 17 skins by the community artist. The case consists of the knives from the Shattered Web Collection. Here are all the new skins in the game:
AK-47 | Legion of Anubis - by Apel
Desert Eagle | Printstream - by JTPNZ
M4A4 | Tooth Fairy - 2Minds
XM1014 | Entombed - by Sparkwire
Glock-18 | Vogue - K A S I
Galil AR | Connexion - by VLEK and hexeth
MAG-7 | Monster Call - by Gent
MAC-10 | Allure - by WhoisVac9
Tec-9 | Brother - by Freddy and Krueger
MP5-SD | Kitbash - by SA_22
SSG 08 | Mainframe 001 - by dC^ and MultiH
PP-Bizon | Runic - by Kai
SG 553 | Ol' Rusty - by Ertz and Sir Kibbleknight
P90 | Freight - by Moonfighter, Conne, Senkizh, 11it
P250| Cassette - by Mishovy
P2000 | Gnarled - by 3stia
Negev | Ultralight - by Hoxton
Click here to read the patch notes of the latest update in CS: GO.Published 07 Aug 2020, 08:53 IST