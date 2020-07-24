CS: GO: Shroud’s crosshair, configuration, and other in-game settings

Back in 2016, Michael' Shroud' Grzesiek was hailed as one of the best CS: GO players of his time.

The former Cloud9 superstar was just amazing at the Valve shooter and has even helped his team win the ESL Pro League Season 4 Finals.

However, since his retirement from the professional stage, he hardly touches the game all that much. As a full-time streamer, he plays and streams a variety of games, with battle royale IPs being some of the most frequented ones.

But that's not to say that Shroud doesn't visit his old favourite from time to time.

Shroud is a prolific talent when it comes to shooters. His god-like accuracy skills have allowed him to win many accolades in not just CS: GO but in Fortnite, and Apex legends as well.

Shroud is by far one of the most popular streamers out there, and even after his move to the new platform- Mixer, he was still able to net in 1M subscribers in just a matter of months.

However, with the fall of Mixer, Shroud currently doesn't have an exclusivity deal with any platform, and he is yet to decide on which platform he will permanently settle on.

So if you're wondering what in-game settings the 'aim god' runs in CS: GO, here is a detailed look.

Shroud's CS: GO settings

His Video settings

Window mode: Fullscreen

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Frame Rate Limit: Unlimited

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Refresh Rate: 240 Hz

Scaling Mode: Stretched

VSync: Disabled

Motion Blur: Disabled

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: Disabled

FXAA Anti-Aliasing: Disabled

His Mouse settings

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Game Sensitivity: 2.5

Zoom / Scope Sensitivity: 1

DPI: 400

EDPI: 1000

Polling Rate: 1000

Mouse Acceleration: 0 (turned off)

Raw Input: 1

His Crosshair settings

Crosshair Style: Classic Static

Center Dot: No

Length: 3.5

Thickness: 1.5

Gap: -2.0

Outline: 1

Red: 120

Green: 200

Blue: 250

Alpha: 255

T Style: No

Highlights of Shroud's in-game configuration

If you want to change just some of the particular settings and not all of it, here are some of the more important settings from Shroud's config:

cl_cmdrate "128" — Amount of updates sent to the game server per second

cl_updaterate "128" — Amount of updates received from the game server per second

rate "128000" — Total amount of bandwidth CS: GO may use

fps_max 0 — Removes the FPS cap

cl_showfps 1 — Displays an info bar that shows your current FPS