CS: GO: Shroud’s crosshair, configuration, and other in-game settings

Back in 2016, Michael' Shroud' Grzesiek was hailed as one of the best CS: GO players of his time.
The former Cloud9 superstar was just amazing at the Valve shooter and has even helped his team win the ESL Pro League Season 4 Finals.
However, since his retirement from the professional stage, he hardly touches the game all that much. As a full-time streamer, he plays and streams a variety of games, with battle royale IPs being some of the most frequented ones.
But that's not to say that Shroud doesn't visit his old favourite from time to time.
Shroud is a prolific talent when it comes to shooters. His god-like accuracy skills have allowed him to win many accolades in not just CS: GO but in Fortnite, and Apex legends as well.
Shroud is by far one of the most popular streamers out there, and even after his move to the new platform- Mixer, he was still able to net in 1M subscribers in just a matter of months.
However, with the fall of Mixer, Shroud currently doesn't have an exclusivity deal with any platform, and he is yet to decide on which platform he will permanently settle on.
So if you're wondering what in-game settings the 'aim god' runs in CS: GO, here is a detailed look.
Shroud's CS: GO settings
His Video settings
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Frame Rate Limit: Unlimited
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Refresh Rate: 240 Hz
- Scaling Mode: Stretched
- VSync: Disabled
- Motion Blur: Disabled
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: Disabled
- FXAA Anti-Aliasing: Disabled
His Mouse settings
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Game Sensitivity: 2.5
- Zoom / Scope Sensitivity: 1
- DPI: 400
- EDPI: 1000
- Polling Rate: 1000
- Mouse Acceleration: 0 (turned off)
- Raw Input: 1
His Crosshair settings
- Crosshair Style: Classic Static
- Center Dot: No
- Length: 3.5
- Thickness: 1.5
- Gap: -2.0
- Outline: 1
- Red: 120
- Green: 200
- Blue: 250
- Alpha: 255
- T Style: No
Highlights of Shroud's in-game configuration
If you want to change just some of the particular settings and not all of it, here are some of the more important settings from Shroud's config:
cl_cmdrate "128" — Amount of updates sent to the game server per second
cl_updaterate "128" — Amount of updates received from the game server per second
rate "128000" — Total amount of bandwidth CS: GO may use
fps_max 0 — Removes the FPS cap
fps_max 0 — Removes the FPS cap

cl_showfps 1 — Displays an info bar that shows your current FPS