CS:GO skin prices suddenly hiked in Steam market due to unusual bug

The existing listings gained over 3X profit for every sale.

Steam servers are now reported to be functional again.

Image Source: HeyZeus YouTube

Yesterday, on the 30th of March, the prices of CS:GO items like weapon skins, knife and agents were suddenly hiked in the Steam community market. In fact, some players have also encountered some bugs in the official Steam application, where they were unable to list any CS:GO item on the market.

It turned out that the Steam servers were experiencing some problems, possibly due to heavy traffic load, which made them non-functional.

As a direct result of this, fresh items got restricted to list on the market, which caused a sudden hike in price of all the trade items.

When the users were trying to sell anything on the market, an error was shown every time on the screen:

We were unable to contact the game's item server. The game's item server may be down or Steam may be experiencing temporary connectivity issues. Your listing has not been created. Refresh the page and try again.

Item listing

A pertinent example is AK 47 Elite Build Field-Tested exterior, which was typically sold for around $2(₹150), was being traded for approx. ₹400 by community members. As a rule, when there's a shortage of items in the market, its price suddenly shoots up. Therefore, the existing items on the market were being sold for a higher amount.

As of now, the Steam servers are again working normally and many of the listed items have been restored to their original prices. However, some users managed to get lucky during this and made around 3X profit, adding some extra money to their Steam wallets.