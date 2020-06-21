CS: GO skins - Full inventory and loadout under Rs 100
- CS: GO still has a large player base despite being released back in 2012.
- This article lists the full CS GO inventory/loadout under Rs 100.
CS: GO is one of the most popular first-person tactical shooters in the gaming industry and has a large player base despite being released almost eight years ago.
CS: GO has a plethora of eye-catching skin collections, including the AWP Gungnir or Dragon Lore, but most of them will cost players a fortune.
CS: GO loadout under Rs 100
Here is the complete loadout in CS: GO that players can buy under Rs 100. Note that FT stands for Field Tested and MW stands for Minimal Wear.
Pistols
CZ75-Auto | Distressed (FT) – Rs 6/- or Five-SeveN | Coolant (MW) – Rs 2/-
Desert Eagle | Mudder (FT) – Rs 5/- or R8 Revolver | Bone Mask (MW) – Rs 2/-
Dual Berettas | Colony (MW) – Rs 2/-
Glock-18 | Death Rattle (FT) – Rs 5/-
P2000 | Ivory – Rs 5 (WW or FT) or USP-S | Forest Leaves – Rs 5
P250 | Facility Draft (MW) – Rs 2/-
Tec-9 | Urban DDPAT (MW) – Rs 2/-
R8 Revolver | Bone Mask (MW) – Rs 2/-
Rifles
AK-47 | Safari Mesh (FT) – Rs 14/-
AUG | Sweeper (MW) – Rs 2/-
AWP | Safari Mesh (FT) – Rs 8/-
FAMAS | Colony (MW) – Rs 2/-
G3SG1 | Polar Camo (MW) – Rs 2/-
Galil AR | Sage Spray (MW) – Rs 2/-
M4A1-S | Boreal Forest (FT) – Rs 6/- or M4A4 | Urban DDPAT (FT) – Rs 8/-
SCAR-20 | Contractor (MW) - Rs 2/-
SG 553 | Waves Perforated (MW) – Rs 2/-
SSG 08 | Blue Spruce (FT) – Rs 2/-
SMGs
MAC-10 | Palm (FT) – Rs 3/-
MP5-SD | Dirt Drop (MW) – Rs 2/- or MP7 | Forest DDPAT (MW) – Rs 2/-
MP9 | Slide (MW) – Rs 2/-
PP-Bizon | Facility Sketch (MW) – Rs 2/-
P90 | Sand Spray (MW) – Rs 2/-
UMP-45 | Urban DDPAT (MW) – Rs 2/-
Heavy Weapons
MAG-7 | Rust Coat (MW) – Rs 2/-
Nova | Predator (MW) – Rs 2/-
Sawed-Off | Forest DDPAT (MW) – Rs 2/-
XM1014 | Blue Spruce (MW) – Rs 2/-
M249 | Contrast Spray (FT) – Rs 5/-
Negev | Army Sheen (MW) – Rs 2/-
The prices of skins in CS: GO might fluctuate to a certain extent. This list is simply a recommendation.Published 21 Jun 2020, 20:58 IST