CS: GO skins - Full inventory and loadout under Rs 100

CS: GO still has a large player base despite being released back in 2012.

This article lists the full CS GO inventory/loadout under Rs 100.

CS: GO loadout under Rs 100 (Picture Courtesy: Michaldy/YT)

CS: GO is one of the most popular first-person tactical shooters in the gaming industry and has a large player base despite being released almost eight years ago.

CS: GO has a plethora of eye-catching skin collections, including the AWP Gungnir or Dragon Lore, but most of them will cost players a fortune.

CS: GO loadout under Rs 100

Here is the complete loadout in CS: GO that players can buy under Rs 100. Note that FT stands for Field Tested and MW stands for Minimal Wear.

Pistols

CZ75-Auto (Picture Courtesy: Valve)

CZ75-Auto | Distressed (FT) – Rs 6/- or Five-SeveN | Coolant (MW) – Rs 2/-

Desert Eagle | Mudder (FT) – Rs 5/- or R8 Revolver | Bone Mask (MW) – Rs 2/-

Dual Berettas | Colony (MW) – Rs 2/-

Glock-18 | Death Rattle (FT) – Rs 5/-

P2000 | Ivory – Rs 5 (WW or FT) or USP-S | Forest Leaves – Rs 5

P250 | Facility Draft (MW) – Rs 2/-

Tec-9 | Urban DDPAT (MW) – Rs 2/-

R8 Revolver | Bone Mask (MW) – Rs 2/-

Rifles

AK-47 Safari Mesh (Picture Courtesy: Valve)

AK-47 | Safari Mesh (FT) – Rs 14/-

AUG | Sweeper (MW) – Rs 2/-

AWP | Safari Mesh (FT) – Rs 8/-

FAMAS | Colony (MW) – Rs 2/-

G3SG1 | Polar Camo (MW) – Rs 2/-

Galil AR | Sage Spray (MW) – Rs 2/-

M4A1-S | Boreal Forest (FT) – Rs 6/- or M4A4 | Urban DDPAT (FT) – Rs 8/-

SCAR-20 | Contractor (MW) - Rs 2/-

SG 553 | Waves Perforated (MW) – Rs 2/-

SSG 08 | Blue Spruce (FT) – Rs 2/-

SMGs

Mac-10 (Picture Courtesy: Valve)

MAC-10 | Palm (FT) – Rs 3/-

MP5-SD | Dirt Drop (MW) – Rs 2/- or MP7 | Forest DDPAT (MW) – Rs 2/-

MP9 | Slide (MW) – Rs 2/-

PP-Bizon | Facility Sketch (MW) – Rs 2/-

P90 | Sand Spray (MW) – Rs 2/-

UMP-45 | Urban DDPAT (MW) – Rs 2/-

Heavy Weapons

Mag-7 Rust Coat (Picture Courtesy: Valve)

MAG-7 | Rust Coat (MW) – Rs 2/-

Nova | Predator (MW) – Rs 2/-

Sawed-Off | Forest DDPAT (MW) – Rs 2/-

XM1014 | Blue Spruce (MW) – Rs 2/-

M249 | Contrast Spray (FT) – Rs 5/-

Negev | Army Sheen (MW) – Rs 2/-

The prices of skins in CS: GO might fluctuate to a certain extent. This list is simply a recommendation.