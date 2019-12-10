CS: GO Winter Update is out now; year 2020 Service Medal revealed officially

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News 10 Dec 2019, 13:24 IST SHARE

CSGO Winter Update

Valve Corporation has finally pushed out its winter update in Counter-Strike Global Offensive yesterday. This new update brings a snowy theme, which includes snowballs, festive chickens, and freeze frame holiday borders. Along with this, the developers have finally revealed their 2020 service medal and some adjustments were made in the weights of match accolades.

So let's take a look at the patch notes of the CS:GO winter update.

Patch Notes of CS:GO Update (2019.12.09)

Winter Theme

Snowballs are available now in the fourth weapon slot. So far it can only be used in deathmatch mode.

New Festive Chicken and freeze frame holiday borders.

Year 2020 Service Medal

Service medal of the year 2020 has been finally revealed, and it can be claimed after reaching experience level 40 starting from January 1, 2020, GMT. Here's how it will look like:

CS:GO 2020 Service Medal

This service medal is upgradable up to level 6 like the previous ones.

Miscellaneous Changes

Adjusted weights on several ends of match accolades.

Removed a sound debug command.

Updated nav mesh for Office to prevent bots sometimes getting stuck.

Updated Jungle.

Players can update the game via the steam application, and the size of the update is around 100MB.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest Esports News.