CS2 fans claim knife skins "look like sh**" after latest update

Some CS2 fans are not having a great time in the game due to its latest update. They have taken to Reddit to report changes in the way some knife skins appear in the shooter. The cosmetics that are reportedly different are the Doppler, Gamma Doppler, and Marble Fade. The interesting part is that these alterations have not been announced or listed in the latest May 23 CS2 update.

One Redditor with the username CLiP94 went as far as to say that the changes made the knives "look like sh**."

A fan reports skin changes in Counter-Strike 2 (Image via Reddit/u/CLiP94)

Another Counter-Strike 2 fan, notsoftforwork, reported a complete change in the color shade on their Doppler knife. They also shared an image showcasing just how different it is after the update.

A player reports a Doppler knife color change in Counter-Strike 2 (Image via Reddit/u/notsoftforwork)

Other players claimed that skins on the Bayonet knive were also affected. This goes to show that perhaps many or potentially all knife skins were affected in a major way by the recent update.

A Redditor reports a Bayonet knife color change in Counter-Strike 2 (Image via Reddit/u/Wemberlina and u/imbakinacake)

A few Redditors had opposing views. One of them (_youlikeicecream) said the new knives were meant to look like they did with this update. They claimed that "fake" emeralds were meant to be reverted to begin with.

Comment byu/CLiP94 from discussion incs2 Expand Post

Others were more concerned with the actual game. One player asked Valve to focus on other aspects of the title, like it anti-cheat system, instead of skins.

Comment byu/CLiP94 from discussion incs2 Expand Post

Another player had the perfect solution for it all. They just advised everyone to not invest in the game's skins to begin with.

Comment byu/CLiP94 from discussion incs2 Expand Post

Update: Some of the knife skin finishes in Counter-Strike 2 were just fixed by Valve. The company seemingly took quick action after multiple complaints from fans.

New CS2 update brings many changes and additions to the game

The new CS2 update brought in some good map changes to the shooter. Vertigo was somewhat remodeled, and some bug fixes were also implemented on Mirage.

One of the highlights of the patch, however, was a dancing animation added to chickens. While some fans were entertained by this feature, others just asked Valve to consider more serious changes, like introducing a more effective anti-cheat system.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback