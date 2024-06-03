CS2 fans hail Stewie2k's Triumph at IEM Dallas as 'Absolute Cinema'

The smoke criminal strikes again! Counter-Strike fans are elated with G2's massive win at IEM Dallas, and Stewie2k stans around the world are showing their pure excitement. The sight of him raising the trophy with his head held high has surely shut down the haters, letting everyone know that old Stewie is back in business.

Many were skeptical when G2 announced that Stewie2k would be subbing in for them, with a good portion of the community even claiming that he was past his prime. And now, the results speak for themselves. Stewie2k has undoubtedly been G2's second wind and we can expect them to take the fight to everyone.

The X user @diegoab___ has boldly dubbed this momentous victory as 'Absolute Cinema'.

After a long hiatus, the community finally got to see peak Stewie at a CS2 tournament and it is safe to say that, not everyone had this on their bingo cards for CS2 in 2024. X user @Web3Adam perfectly showcases how out of left field this was for a lot of people.

Some fans have even taken this opportunity to poke fun at G2's inconsistencies over the years. G2 has fallen short of winning many times in recent years, but not in Dallas. They have been crowned the 100th IEM champions, thanks in large part to Stewie2k's return to form on home soil.

Fans responding to G2's IEM Dallas victory (Image via X/@SparkYonTop)

Many have doubted Stewie2k's ability to hold his own against the competition of today and even more people were quick to dismiss him during his break. But now, It is safe to say that he has silenced all the haters.

He has proved once again that he can still go toe to toe with the best players in the world and still come out on top.

G2 wins big with Stewie2k at IEM Dallas

After a nail-biting series against Vitality, G2 has emerged victorious at IEM Dallas. They fought tooth and nail through all the competition and have etched their names amongst the annals of Counter-Strike. Now they stand shoulder to shoulder with the giants that came before them.

The team finally got to claim the IEM trophy and the matches that led up to that were jam-packed with perfect executes and exciting clutches. The arguable GOAT of North American Counter-Strike made his long-awaited return to the big stage with G2 and cleaned up the competition. This is looking like an exciting new chapter for G2 and the fans are clearly on board.

