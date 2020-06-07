CSGO: 5 professional players with VAC bans who are still active

Let's take a look at the list of players who have received a VAC ban from Valve.

Several VAC banned players are still competing at a professional level.

CS:GO VAC ban, image credits: AFK Gaming

Valve Anti-Cheat, also known as VAC is an automated system that detects cheats on a user’s computer and permanently bans them from official servers. Professional players who are VAC banned cannot play in Valve conducted tournaments. These bans are also equivalent to a two-year ban from Electronic Sports League(ESL).

The most recent and infamous incident of an Indian player Forsaken, being banned in a 2018 Asian CS:GO tournament is a burning example of how VAC works. Team Optic India rifler Forsaken was caught during the tournament and was found guilty. However, there are some players who have continued to play CS:GO even after a VAC ban. Most of these players are restricted to play in Valve tournaments as per company’s policy, but they are active professional players.

Vinicius "v$m" Moreira

Vinicius "v$m" Moreira, image credits: the clutch

Professional player v$m plays for DETONA Gaming which is a Brazilian organisation funded by funky singer Perera Dj. V$m was handed a VAC ban on his account in 2012-13. However, this was unnoticed by Valve for a long time. Eventually a VAC banned account associated with the Brazilian was caught by Valve in 2018. After further investigation they barred the 20-year-old to enter any Valve conducted tournaments. However, he continues to play for DETONA as an entry fragging rifler.

Elias “Jamppi” Olkkonen

Elias “Jamppi” Olkkonen, picture credits: essentiallysports

Professional player Jamppi from Finland is a unique player in this list. Initially he was picked by OG as their fifth member, but soon Valve released a statement saying the 18-year-old had a steam account associated with VAC ban. The deal was over for Jamppi as they barred him from entering any tournaments conducted by Valve. However, in April 2020, famous team ENCE approached him to play with them in all other tournaments except the majors and qualifiers.

Ilia “tr3vl” Globa

Ilia "tr3vl" Globa, picture credits: liquipedia

Russian professional player tr3vl received a VAC ban in November 2018, following which he could not take part in any Valve tournament. However, he is now playing with Russian team HOLLYWOOD and has competed in several non-Valve tournaments as a rifler for his team. QIWI Teamplay Season 3 being one of the last events he participated in.

Linus “b0bbzki” Lundqvist

Linus “b0bbzki” Lundqvist, picture credits: YouTube

Linus “b0bbzki” Lundqvist is a Swedish player who also has a VAC ban to his name. In 2017, b0bbzki played with Team Singularity’s primary team. Based on the information, It is not clear when he received the ban. However, he is actively playing for Team Singularity SE. He last played in BirdieLAN 29 offline tournament in June 2019.

Saif "Sayf" Jibraeel

Saif "Sayf" Jibraeel, picture credits: liquipedia

Swedish professional player Sayf is an In-Game Leader(IGL) and rifler. He has played for teams like Wyvern eSports, Fightclub and Team Singularity. The 19-year-old has a VAC ban to his name, though it is not clear when the ban was issued. He continues to play actively as a professional CS:GO player for team Fightclub. Svenska Elitserien Spring 2020 being his last played event.