CS: GO Major winner "fnx" accused of sharing intimate videos of a girl without her consent

Former CS: GO professional Lincoln "fnx" Lau has been accused of sharing private videos of a girl that he had allegedly been intimate with in 2020.

A Twitch streamer named Schözen recently revealed that fnx had helped her after her previous boyfriend abandoned her in 2019. The following year, the two met in person and got into a physical relationship.

During the course of the relationship, fnx had recorded a short video of her with her consent at that time. This video was later shared by fnx without her consent on a Whatsapp group that included his friends.

Schözen claims that three people had informed her about the incident, specifying different details about the same. However, none of them had visual proof of the video.

"The problem in this post is the crime of disseminating and exposing an intimate video, regardless of whether the video was made with or without consent," she said.

She also attached a screenshot and the tweet, which is apparently a part of the video that is being circulated. She also shared her conversation with fnx over Instagram to prove her claim.

Schözen is now waiting for the video to pop up in some Whatsapp group for evidence.

Surprisingly, there has been no response from fnx concerning these allegations.

In one of the tweets in the thread, she says the following:

"I am not afraid. I have countless witnesses who prove what I say. He may even delete the video and retaliate in some way, but this will not be in vain. I want justice for me and for all the others who pass me by. I know that I'm not alone. I am not afraid."

"fnx" claims that this has happened to him before

In another tweet, Schözen posted an audio where someone who sounds like fnx defends himself. He claims that other videos of him and other females have been leaked too. He suggests that he's not the one sharing these videos.

Whatever the real issue might be, these allegations are yet to be proven true.