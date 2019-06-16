×
CSGO News: eXTREMESLAND 2019 & Asia Championships 2019 Announced With $100,000 & 300,000$ Prize Pool

Md Armughanuddin
CONTRIBUTOR
News
9   //    16 Jun 2019, 07:51 IST

The ESL Pro League Finals 2019 is about to commence in a few days. With 16 top teams participating in the 600,00$ tournament, there is a lot of hype around the upcoming event.

However, that's not everything CSGO fans have in store for this year. There is more to come in the year, with two more events being announced.

On one hand we have the eXTREMESLAND 2019 with a 100,000$ prize pool, and on the other we have the Asia Championships boasting a hefty 300,000$ prize pool.

The first eXTREMESLAND tournament was announced four years ago and since then it has kept expanding and growing on an international level in the CS:GO scene.

Last year's Zowie eXTREMESLAND witnessed a total of sixteen teams from 24 countries. While the last edition witnessed the number of countries rising from eighteen to twenty-four, this time the number will rise to thirty.

The number of teams will remain the same, with a total of sixteen teams competing in the event. Like the norm is, the event will have the Prelims and the Final event. The Preliminary Stage will run from August to October across a number of regions. The Final event will run from 14th-17th November in Shanghai, China.

Coming to CS:GO Asian Championships 2019, Valve's event is back with Perfect World announcing the details of the 300,000$ tournament. While the event is likely to be held in Shanghai, there is no information on the exact venue yet.

We should know more in the days to come. Speaking of the event itself, it willl feature a total of eight teams like the previous edition. Seven of the teams will be invited while one will be via the Chinese qualifier.

The invited teams confirmed as of now are MIBR, Tyloo and ENCE. The previous event had half the prize pool, that is, 150,000$ and NaVI emerged as the winners of the event after beating Virtus.pro with S1mple taking home the MVP medal.

CS:GO
