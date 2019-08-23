CSGO News: StarLadder Berlin Major to start from today

Arpit FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 11 // 23 Aug 2019, 10:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The 15th edition of the popular Esport title Counter Strike-Global Offensive (CS: GO) is set to begin today, with 16 teams (5 teams from Katowice 2019 and 11 teams that qualified from regional minors), fighting for 8 spots at the New Legends Stage.

The StarLadder Berlin Major's New Challenders stage is spread across 4 days (23 August to 26 August) and the first day features all 16 teams battling it out in the Swiss format. The starting rounds will be best of one matches followed by best of three for elimination and advancement matches. The first round of matches have been decided by using HLTV's world rankings, with each team being given an ELO rating which will be updated accordingly after every match and will also decide future stand-offs.

The New Challenger stage will kick off at 3:30 PM IST (12:00 PM CET) with current world #2 team and probably most people's 3-0 pick in the Pick'Em game, Team Vitality facing Syman Gaming, world rank #39 and runners-up of the CIS Minor. It is being seen as an easy game for the French squad, who will be lead by their star player ZywOo. In the other opening match, American team NRG, led by their flashy Bulgarian AWPer CeRq will play the Russian squad DreamEaters.

The international EU mix team Mousesports will begin their 2019 Berlin Major campaign against forZe, winners of the CIS Minor whereas G2 Esports, led by fan favorite players kennyS and IGL shox, will face Chinese team TyLoo, led by star player and IGL BnTeT in another exciting face-off.

The opening 3 days of the New Challenger stage will feature two simultaneous streams. Here's the full schedule of Day 1, Round 1 matches of the Berlin Major with IST timings:

15:30 | Vitality vs Syman Gaming | Bo1

15:30 | NRG vs DreamEaters | Bo1

16:45 | G2 Esports vs Tyloo | Bo1

16:45 | North vs INTZ | Bo1

18:00 | FURIA vs HellRaisers | Bo1

18:00 | Mousesports vs forZe | Bo1

19:00 | Avangar vs compLexity | Bo1

19:00 | Binary Dragons vs Grayhound | Bo1

This will be followed by Round 2 matches:

20:30 | 1-0 Pool | Round 2 | Bo1

20:30 | 0-1 Pool | Round 2 | Bo1

21:45 | 1-0 Pool | Round 2 | Bo1

21:45 | 0-1 Pool | Round 2 | Bo1

23:00 | 1-0 Pool | Round 2 | Bo1

23:00 | 0-1 Pool | Round 2 | Bo1

00:15 | 1-0 Pool | Round 2 | Bo1

00:15 | 0-1 Pool | Round 2 | Bo1

You can watch the broadcast on Twitch via StarLadder's official streams.