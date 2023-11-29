Cuphead, an indie side-scroller game released in 2017, gained popularity for its challenging bosses and old-school cartoon art style. The bosses in the title have unique attack patterns, skill sets, and equipment ranges, making them a little more difficult to beat. While 17 bosses are spread across three islands, 11 others are in a fictional hell.

This article lists every Cuphead boss and their statistics.

Cuphead boss list

Expand Tweet

Inkwell Isle One

1) The Root Pack

Level Name: Botanic Panic!

Characters: Sal Spudder (Potato), Ollie Bulb (Onion), Chauncey Chantenay (Carrot)

Phases (Simple/Regular/Expert): 2/3/3

HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 900/1235/1300

Parryable Items: Tears, Worms

Abilities: Dirt Ball, Tear, Homing Carrot, Psychic Beam

Companions: None

2) Goopy Le Grande

Level Name: Ruse of an Ooze

Phases (Simple/Regular/ Expert): 2/3/3

HP (Simple/Regular/ Expert): 1000/1200 /1400

Parryable Items: Question Mark

Abilities/Throwables: Bounce, Punch, Grave Slam

Companions: None

3) Ribby and Croaks

Level Name: Clip Joint Calamity

Characters: Ribby, Croaks

Phases (Simple/Regular/ Expert): 2/3/3

HP (Simple/Regular/ Expert): 1400/1700/1900

Parryable Items: Punch (Ribby)

Abilities/Throwables: Punch Shot, Bouncy Ball, Frog Fan, Summoning Fiery Firefly, Snake Eyes (Green), Tiger Trouble (Yellow), Bison Burner (Red)

Companions: Fiery Fireflies

4) Hilda Berg

Level Name: Threatnin' Zeppelin

Phases (Simple/Regular/ Expert): 2/3/3

HP (Simple/Regular/ Expert): 2200/2600/3000

Parryable Items: Zeppelin Bullet, Star

Abilities/Throwables: HA (Laugh), Tornado Breath, Storm Caster, Bull Charge, Twin Fire, Scatter Arrow (as Sagittarius), Summoning Zeppelin, UFO Beam, Star

Companions: Zeppelings, UFOs

5) Cagney Carnation

Level Name: Floral Fury

Phases (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1/2/2

HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1000/1300/1500

Parryable Items: Seed, Dandelion

Abilities/Throwables: Seed Plant, Large Lunk, Magic Hands, Thorn Roots, Pollen Shot, Sycamore Seed, Baby Toothy Terrors, Toothy Terror Floater

Companions: Sycamore Seeds, Baby Toothy Terrors, Toothy Terror Floaters

Inkwell Isle Two

1) Beppi the Clown

Level Name: Carnival Kerfuffle

Phases (Simple/Regular/Expert): 3/4/4

HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1200/1550/1850

Parryable Items: Cardboard Ducks, Rollercoaster Nose, Balloon Dog, Horseshoe

Abilities: Bumber Crash, Merry-Go-Around Swing

Companions: Bumper Cars, Ducks, Roller Coasters, Balloon Dogs, Rotating Horses, Green Penguin Clowns

2) Djimmi the Great

Level Name: Pyramid Peril

Phases (Simple/Regular/Expert): 4/5/5

HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 2320/2720/3120

Parryable Items: Homing Sword, Jewel, Cat Scarab, Cuppet's Bullet

Abilities: Skull Shot, Eyeballs, Magic Chest, Turban, Gem Beam

Companions: Flying Swords, Cat Sarcophagus, Mummy, Cuppet, Turban, Eye Pyramid

3) Baroness Von Bon Bon

Level Name: Sugarland Shimmy

Phases (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1/2/2

HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 400/430/530

Parryable Items: Cotton Candy, Jelly Bullies Squad, Patsy Menthol

Abilities: Cotton Clouds Shotgun, Whippet Activation, Head Throw, Summoning Candies

Companions: Jelly Bullies Squad, Lord Gob Packer, Whippet Creampup, Kernel Von Pop, Sir Waffington III, Muffsky Chernikov, Sargeant Gumbo Gumball, Patsy Menthol

4) Wally Warbles

Level Name: Aviary Action!

Phases (Simple/Regular/Expert): 2/3/3

HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 2000/2400/2800

Parryable Items: Nail Bird, Bullet, Garbage, Pill

Abilities: Scrambled Shot, Trigger Finger, Feather Spiral, Heart Attack

Companions: Nail Birds, Willy Wables

5) Grim Matchstick

Level Name: 2/3/3

Phases (Simple/Regular/Expert): 2/3/3

HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1200/1700/1900

Parryable Items: Eye Ripple

Abilities: Meteors, Eye Ripple, Tail Poke, Nostril Fire, Fire Army, Fire Bubbles (Split-Fire), Flame Thrower

Companions: Fire Army

Inkwell Isle Three

1) Rumor Honeybottoms

Level Name: Honeycomb Herald

Phases (Simple/Regular/Expert): 2/3/3

HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1000/1200/1400

Parryable Items: Tetrahedron Spell's Triangle, Sphere Spell

Abilities: Tetrahedron Spell, Sphere Spell, Bee Missile, Buzzsaw Uppercut, Homing Flight

Companions: Security Bee, Bee Worker

2) Captain Brineybeard

Level Name: Shootin N' Lootin

Phases (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1/2/2

HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1000/1200/1400

Parryable Items: Octopus Blobs

Abilities: Octo Shot

Companions: Barrel, Ship, Shark, Octopus, Squid, Dogfish

3) Werner Werman

Level Name: Murine Corps

Phases (Simple/Regular/Expert): 2/3/3

HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1500/2000/2100

Parryable Items: Gum, Spring Boards, Ghostly Orbs

Abilities/Throwables: Cherry Bomb, Scrap Attack, Charge Attack, Flame Cannon, Bottle Cap

Companions: Katzenwagen, Spectral Rats

4) Cala Maria

Level Name: High Seas Hi-Jinx!

Phases (Simple/Regular/Expert): 2/3/3

HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1900/2500/3000

Parryable Items: Puffer Fish, Fire Fish, Electric Eel's Bullet

Abilities: Ghost Pirate Belch, Fish Squish (Electric Eel), Companion Call, Stone Beam, Calling Animals

Companions: Red Fish, Yellow Fish, Ghost Pirates, Seahorse, Turtle, Pufferfish, Electric Eel, Poltergeist

5) Sally Stageplay

Level Name: Dramatic Fanatic

Phases (Simple/Regular/Expert): 3/4/4

HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1100/1400/1700

Parryable Items: Flying Kiss, Meteor Star, Rose

Abilities: Parasol Corkscrew, Fan Trap, Flying Kiss, Warp, Baby's Bottle, Windup Toy, Meteor, Lightning, Big Wave, Raining Rose, Spinning Parasol

Companions: Babies, Fans

6) Dr. Kahl's Robot

Level Name: Junkyard Jive!

Phases (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1/3/3

HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1250/2075/2640

Parryable Items: Cylindrical Bot, Diamond Shards

Abilities: Laser Beam, Screw Shotgun, Magnet, Hand Energy Cannon, Homing Bomb, Red & Blue Gem

Companions: Robot, Light Bulb Drone

7) Phantom Express

Level Name: Railroad Wraith

Phases (Simple/Regular/Expert): 3/4/4

HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1080/1350/1350

Parryable Items: Ingot, Platform Edge, Spook Skull, Train's Tail Head

Companions: Pumpkin, Spook

Inkwell Hell

1) Tipsy Troop

Level Name: All Bets are Off!

Phases: 1

HP (Regular/Expert): 645/795

Parryable Items: Olive Bat's Eyes

Abilities: Rum Spillage, Whiskey Waterfall

Companions: Olive Bat

2) Chips Bettigan

Level Name: All Bets are Off!

Phases: None

HP (Regular/Expert): 450/575

Parryable Items: None

Abilities: Chip Stacks

Companions: None

3) Mr. Wheezy

Level Name: All Bets are Off!

Phases: None

HP (Regular/Expert): 700/850

Parryable Items: None

Abilities: Fireballs, Teleportation

Companions: Cigarette Bat

4) Pip and Dot

Level Name: All Bets are Off!

Phases: None

HP (Regular/Expert): 600/750

Parryable Items: Twenty-Sided Die

Abilities: Twenty-Sided Die, Domino Bird

Companions: Domino Bird

5) Hopus Pocus

Level Name: All Bets are Off!

Phases: None

HP (Regular/Expert): 700/850

Parryable Items: Hearts Suit

Abilities: Rabbit Skull Ring, Card Suit Line

Companions: None

6) Phear Lap

Level Name: All Bets are Off!

Phases: None

HP (Regular/Expert): 1000/1200

Parryable Items: Horseshoe

Abilities: Exploding Presents

Companions: Ghost Rider, Skeleton Jockey

7) Pirouletta

Level Name: All Bets are Off!

Phases: None

HP (Regular/Expert): 650/800

Parryable Items: Poker Chips

Abilities: Dance, Roulette Balls

Companions: None

8) Mangosteen

Level Name: All Bets are Off!

Phases: None

HP (Regular/Expert): 600/750

Parryable Items: None

Abilities: Abstract Orb

Companions: Billiard Chalk

9) Mr. Chimes

Level Name: All Bets are Off!

Phases: None

HP (Regular/Expert): 800/1000

Parryable Items: Cards

Abilities: Music Notes

Companions: None

10) King Dice

Level Name: All Bets are Off!

Phases: 4-10

HP (Regular/Expert): 600/750

Parryable Items: Cards, The Die

Abilities: Card Brigade

Companions: Tipsy Troop, Chips Bettigan, Mr. Wheezy, Pip and Dot, Hocus Pocus, Phear Lap, Pirouletta, Mangosteen, Mr. Chimes

11) The Devil

Level Name: One Hell of a Time

Phases: 4

HP (Regular/Expert): 1900/2100

Parryable Items: Bouncing Orb, Fire Spirits, Homing Fireball, Bat Bomb, Skulls, Tears

Abilities: Pitchfork Call (Bouncing Orbs, Fire Spirits, Homing Fireball), Ram Rampage, Spider Stomp, Sepent Slither, Flame Trap, Bat Bomb, Demon Summon, Spiraling Axes, Falling Chips, Tears of Pain

Companions: Imp, Fat Demon, Purple Demon, Angel & Demon

These are all the bosses in Cuphead as of November 2023.