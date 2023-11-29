Esports & Gaming

Cuphead: All bosses and their statistics

By Ratul Ghosh
Modified Nov 29, 2023 01:31 GMT
Every boss in Cuphead (Image via Studio MDHR)

Cuphead, an indie side-scroller game released in 2017, gained popularity for its challenging bosses and old-school cartoon art style. The bosses in the title have unique attack patterns, skill sets, and equipment ranges, making them a little more difficult to beat. While 17 bosses are spread across three islands, 11 others are in a fictional hell.

This article lists every Cuphead boss and their statistics.

Cuphead boss list

Inkwell Isle One

1) The Root Pack

  • Level Name: Botanic Panic!
  • Characters: Sal Spudder (Potato), Ollie Bulb (Onion), Chauncey Chantenay (Carrot)
  • Phases (Simple/Regular/Expert): 2/3/3
  • HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 900/1235/1300
  • Parryable Items: Tears, Worms
  • Abilities: Dirt Ball, Tear, Homing Carrot, Psychic Beam
  • Companions: None

2) Goopy Le Grande

  • Level Name: Ruse of an Ooze
  • Phases (Simple/Regular/ Expert): 2/3/3
  • HP (Simple/Regular/ Expert): 1000/1200 /1400
  • Parryable Items: Question Mark
  • Abilities/Throwables: Bounce, Punch, Grave Slam
  • Companions: None

3) Ribby and Croaks

  • Level Name: Clip Joint Calamity
  • Characters: Ribby, Croaks
  • Phases (Simple/Regular/ Expert): 2/3/3
  • HP (Simple/Regular/ Expert): 1400/1700/1900
  • Parryable Items: Punch (Ribby)
  • Abilities/Throwables: Punch Shot, Bouncy Ball, Frog Fan, Summoning Fiery Firefly, Snake Eyes (Green), Tiger Trouble (Yellow), Bison Burner (Red)
  • Companions: Fiery Fireflies

4) Hilda Berg

  • Level Name: Threatnin' Zeppelin
  • Phases (Simple/Regular/ Expert): 2/3/3
  • HP (Simple/Regular/ Expert): 2200/2600/3000
  • Parryable Items: Zeppelin Bullet, Star
  • Abilities/Throwables: HA (Laugh), Tornado Breath, Storm Caster, Bull Charge, Twin Fire, Scatter Arrow (as Sagittarius), Summoning Zeppelin, UFO Beam, Star
  • Companions: Zeppelings, UFOs

5) Cagney Carnation

  • Level Name: Floral Fury
  • Phases (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1/2/2
  • HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1000/1300/1500
  • Parryable Items: Seed, Dandelion
  • Abilities/Throwables: Seed Plant, Large Lunk, Magic Hands, Thorn Roots, Pollen Shot, Sycamore Seed, Baby Toothy Terrors, Toothy Terror Floater
  • Companions: Sycamore Seeds, Baby Toothy Terrors, Toothy Terror Floaters

Inkwell Isle Two

1) Beppi the Clown

  • Level Name: Carnival Kerfuffle
  • Phases (Simple/Regular/Expert): 3/4/4
  • HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1200/1550/1850
  • Parryable Items: Cardboard Ducks, Rollercoaster Nose, Balloon Dog, Horseshoe
  • Abilities: Bumber Crash, Merry-Go-Around Swing
  • Companions: Bumper Cars, Ducks, Roller Coasters, Balloon Dogs, Rotating Horses, Green Penguin Clowns

2) Djimmi the Great

  • Level Name: Pyramid Peril
  • Phases (Simple/Regular/Expert): 4/5/5
  • HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 2320/2720/3120
  • Parryable Items: Homing Sword, Jewel, Cat Scarab, Cuppet's Bullet
  • Abilities: Skull Shot, Eyeballs, Magic Chest, Turban, Gem Beam
  • Companions: Flying Swords, Cat Sarcophagus, Mummy, Cuppet, Turban, Eye Pyramid

3) Baroness Von Bon Bon

  • Level Name: Sugarland Shimmy
  • Phases (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1/2/2
  • HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 400/430/530
  • Parryable Items: Cotton Candy, Jelly Bullies Squad, Patsy Menthol
  • Abilities: Cotton Clouds Shotgun, Whippet Activation, Head Throw, Summoning Candies
  • Companions: Jelly Bullies Squad, Lord Gob Packer, Whippet Creampup, Kernel Von Pop, Sir Waffington III, Muffsky Chernikov, Sargeant Gumbo Gumball, Patsy Menthol

4) Wally Warbles

  • Level Name: Aviary Action!
  • Phases (Simple/Regular/Expert): 2/3/3
  • HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 2000/2400/2800
  • Parryable Items: Nail Bird, Bullet, Garbage, Pill
  • Abilities: Scrambled Shot, Trigger Finger, Feather Spiral, Heart Attack
  • Companions: Nail Birds, Willy Wables

5) Grim Matchstick

  • Level Name: 2/3/3
  • Phases (Simple/Regular/Expert): 2/3/3
  • HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1200/1700/1900
  • Parryable Items: Eye Ripple
  • Abilities: Meteors, Eye Ripple, Tail Poke, Nostril Fire, Fire Army, Fire Bubbles (Split-Fire), Flame Thrower
  • Companions: Fire Army

Inkwell Isle Three

1) Rumor Honeybottoms

  • Level Name: Honeycomb Herald
  • Phases (Simple/Regular/Expert): 2/3/3
  • HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1000/1200/1400
  • Parryable Items: Tetrahedron Spell's Triangle, Sphere Spell
  • Abilities: Tetrahedron Spell, Sphere Spell, Bee Missile, Buzzsaw Uppercut, Homing Flight
  • Companions: Security Bee, Bee Worker

2) Captain Brineybeard

  • Level Name: Shootin N' Lootin
  • Phases (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1/2/2
  • HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1000/1200/1400
  • Parryable Items: Octopus Blobs
  • Abilities: Octo Shot
  • Companions: Barrel, Ship, Shark, Octopus, Squid, Dogfish

3) Werner Werman

  • Level Name: Murine Corps
  • Phases (Simple/Regular/Expert): 2/3/3
  • HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1500/2000/2100
  • Parryable Items: Gum, Spring Boards, Ghostly Orbs
  • Abilities/Throwables: Cherry Bomb, Scrap Attack, Charge Attack, Flame Cannon, Bottle Cap
  • Companions: Katzenwagen, Spectral Rats

4) Cala Maria

  • Level Name: High Seas Hi-Jinx!
  • Phases (Simple/Regular/Expert): 2/3/3
  • HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1900/2500/3000
  • Parryable Items: Puffer Fish, Fire Fish, Electric Eel's Bullet
  • Abilities: Ghost Pirate Belch, Fish Squish (Electric Eel), Companion Call, Stone Beam, Calling Animals
  • Companions: Red Fish, Yellow Fish, Ghost Pirates, Seahorse, Turtle, Pufferfish, Electric Eel, Poltergeist

5) Sally Stageplay

  • Level Name: Dramatic Fanatic
  • Phases (Simple/Regular/Expert): 3/4/4
  • HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1100/1400/1700
  • Parryable Items: Flying Kiss, Meteor Star, Rose
  • Abilities: Parasol Corkscrew, Fan Trap, Flying Kiss, Warp, Baby's Bottle, Windup Toy, Meteor, Lightning, Big Wave, Raining Rose, Spinning Parasol
  • Companions: Babies, Fans

6) Dr. Kahl's Robot

  • Level Name: Junkyard Jive!
  • Phases (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1/3/3
  • HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1250/2075/2640
  • Parryable Items: Cylindrical Bot, Diamond Shards
  • Abilities: Laser Beam, Screw Shotgun, Magnet, Hand Energy Cannon, Homing Bomb, Red & Blue Gem
  • Companions: Robot, Light Bulb Drone

7) Phantom Express

  • Level Name: Railroad Wraith
  • Phases (Simple/Regular/Expert): 3/4/4
  • HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1080/1350/1350
  • Parryable Items: Ingot, Platform Edge, Spook Skull, Train's Tail Head
  • Companions: Pumpkin, Spook

Inkwell Hell

1) Tipsy Troop

  • Level Name: All Bets are Off!
  • Phases: 1
  • HP (Regular/Expert): 645/795
  • Parryable Items: Olive Bat's Eyes
  • Abilities: Rum Spillage, Whiskey Waterfall
  • Companions: Olive Bat

2) Chips Bettigan

  • Level Name: All Bets are Off!
  • Phases: None
  • HP (Regular/Expert): 450/575
  • Parryable Items: None
  • Abilities: Chip Stacks
  • Companions: None

3) Mr. Wheezy

  • Level Name: All Bets are Off!
  • Phases: None
  • HP (Regular/Expert): 700/850
  • Parryable Items: None
  • Abilities: Fireballs, Teleportation
  • Companions: Cigarette Bat

4) Pip and Dot

  • Level Name: All Bets are Off!
  • Phases: None
  • HP (Regular/Expert): 600/750
  • Parryable Items: Twenty-Sided Die
  • Abilities: Twenty-Sided Die, Domino Bird
  • Companions: Domino Bird

5) Hopus Pocus

  • Level Name: All Bets are Off!
  • Phases: None
  • HP (Regular/Expert): 700/850
  • Parryable Items: Hearts Suit
  • Abilities: Rabbit Skull Ring, Card Suit Line
  • Companions: None

6) Phear Lap

  • Level Name: All Bets are Off!
  • Phases: None
  • HP (Regular/Expert): 1000/1200
  • Parryable Items: Horseshoe
  • Abilities: Exploding Presents
  • Companions: Ghost Rider, Skeleton Jockey

7) Pirouletta

  • Level Name: All Bets are Off!
  • Phases: None
  • HP (Regular/Expert): 650/800
  • Parryable Items: Poker Chips
  • Abilities: Dance, Roulette Balls
  • Companions: None

8) Mangosteen

  • Level Name: All Bets are Off!
  • Phases: None
  • HP (Regular/Expert): 600/750
  • Parryable Items: None
  • Abilities: Abstract Orb
  • Companions: Billiard Chalk

9) Mr. Chimes

  • Level Name: All Bets are Off!
  • Phases: None
  • HP (Regular/Expert): 800/1000
  • Parryable Items: Cards
  • Abilities: Music Notes
  • Companions: None

10) King Dice

  • Level Name: All Bets are Off!
  • Phases: 4-10
  • HP (Regular/Expert): 600/750
  • Parryable Items: Cards, The Die
  • Abilities: Card Brigade
  • Companions: Tipsy Troop, Chips Bettigan, Mr. Wheezy, Pip and Dot, Hocus Pocus, Phear Lap, Pirouletta, Mangosteen, Mr. Chimes

11) The Devil

  • Level Name: One Hell of a Time
  • Phases: 4
  • HP (Regular/Expert): 1900/2100
  • Parryable Items: Bouncing Orb, Fire Spirits, Homing Fireball, Bat Bomb, Skulls, Tears
  • Abilities: Pitchfork Call (Bouncing Orbs, Fire Spirits, Homing Fireball), Ram Rampage, Spider Stomp, Sepent Slither, Flame Trap, Bat Bomb, Demon Summon, Spiraling Axes, Falling Chips, Tears of Pain
  • Companions: Imp, Fat Demon, Purple Demon, Angel & Demon

These are all the bosses in Cuphead as of November 2023.

