Cuphead, an indie side-scroller game released in 2017, gained popularity for its challenging bosses and old-school cartoon art style. The bosses in the title have unique attack patterns, skill sets, and equipment ranges, making them a little more difficult to beat. While 17 bosses are spread across three islands, 11 others are in a fictional hell.
This article lists every Cuphead boss and their statistics.
Cuphead boss list
Inkwell Isle One
1) The Root Pack
- Level Name: Botanic Panic!
- Characters: Sal Spudder (Potato), Ollie Bulb (Onion), Chauncey Chantenay (Carrot)
- Phases (Simple/Regular/Expert): 2/3/3
- HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 900/1235/1300
- Parryable Items: Tears, Worms
- Abilities: Dirt Ball, Tear, Homing Carrot, Psychic Beam
- Companions: None
2) Goopy Le Grande
- Level Name: Ruse of an Ooze
- Phases (Simple/Regular/ Expert): 2/3/3
- HP (Simple/Regular/ Expert): 1000/1200 /1400
- Parryable Items: Question Mark
- Abilities/Throwables: Bounce, Punch, Grave Slam
- Companions: None
3) Ribby and Croaks
- Level Name: Clip Joint Calamity
- Characters: Ribby, Croaks
- Phases (Simple/Regular/ Expert): 2/3/3
- HP (Simple/Regular/ Expert): 1400/1700/1900
- Parryable Items: Punch (Ribby)
- Abilities/Throwables: Punch Shot, Bouncy Ball, Frog Fan, Summoning Fiery Firefly, Snake Eyes (Green), Tiger Trouble (Yellow), Bison Burner (Red)
- Companions: Fiery Fireflies
4) Hilda Berg
- Level Name: Threatnin' Zeppelin
- Phases (Simple/Regular/ Expert): 2/3/3
- HP (Simple/Regular/ Expert): 2200/2600/3000
- Parryable Items: Zeppelin Bullet, Star
- Abilities/Throwables: HA (Laugh), Tornado Breath, Storm Caster, Bull Charge, Twin Fire, Scatter Arrow (as Sagittarius), Summoning Zeppelin, UFO Beam, Star
- Companions: Zeppelings, UFOs
5) Cagney Carnation
- Level Name: Floral Fury
- Phases (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1/2/2
- HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1000/1300/1500
- Parryable Items: Seed, Dandelion
- Abilities/Throwables: Seed Plant, Large Lunk, Magic Hands, Thorn Roots, Pollen Shot, Sycamore Seed, Baby Toothy Terrors, Toothy Terror Floater
- Companions: Sycamore Seeds, Baby Toothy Terrors, Toothy Terror Floaters
Inkwell Isle Two
1) Beppi the Clown
- Level Name: Carnival Kerfuffle
- Phases (Simple/Regular/Expert): 3/4/4
- HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1200/1550/1850
- Parryable Items: Cardboard Ducks, Rollercoaster Nose, Balloon Dog, Horseshoe
- Abilities: Bumber Crash, Merry-Go-Around Swing
- Companions: Bumper Cars, Ducks, Roller Coasters, Balloon Dogs, Rotating Horses, Green Penguin Clowns
2) Djimmi the Great
- Level Name: Pyramid Peril
- Phases (Simple/Regular/Expert): 4/5/5
- HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 2320/2720/3120
- Parryable Items: Homing Sword, Jewel, Cat Scarab, Cuppet's Bullet
- Abilities: Skull Shot, Eyeballs, Magic Chest, Turban, Gem Beam
- Companions: Flying Swords, Cat Sarcophagus, Mummy, Cuppet, Turban, Eye Pyramid
3) Baroness Von Bon Bon
- Level Name: Sugarland Shimmy
- Phases (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1/2/2
- HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 400/430/530
- Parryable Items: Cotton Candy, Jelly Bullies Squad, Patsy Menthol
- Abilities: Cotton Clouds Shotgun, Whippet Activation, Head Throw, Summoning Candies
- Companions: Jelly Bullies Squad, Lord Gob Packer, Whippet Creampup, Kernel Von Pop, Sir Waffington III, Muffsky Chernikov, Sargeant Gumbo Gumball, Patsy Menthol
4) Wally Warbles
- Level Name: Aviary Action!
- Phases (Simple/Regular/Expert): 2/3/3
- HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 2000/2400/2800
- Parryable Items: Nail Bird, Bullet, Garbage, Pill
- Abilities: Scrambled Shot, Trigger Finger, Feather Spiral, Heart Attack
- Companions: Nail Birds, Willy Wables
5) Grim Matchstick
- Level Name: 2/3/3
- Phases (Simple/Regular/Expert): 2/3/3
- HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1200/1700/1900
- Parryable Items: Eye Ripple
- Abilities: Meteors, Eye Ripple, Tail Poke, Nostril Fire, Fire Army, Fire Bubbles (Split-Fire), Flame Thrower
- Companions: Fire Army
Inkwell Isle Three
1) Rumor Honeybottoms
- Level Name: Honeycomb Herald
- Phases (Simple/Regular/Expert): 2/3/3
- HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1000/1200/1400
- Parryable Items: Tetrahedron Spell's Triangle, Sphere Spell
- Abilities: Tetrahedron Spell, Sphere Spell, Bee Missile, Buzzsaw Uppercut, Homing Flight
- Companions: Security Bee, Bee Worker
2) Captain Brineybeard
- Level Name: Shootin N' Lootin
- Phases (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1/2/2
- HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1000/1200/1400
- Parryable Items: Octopus Blobs
- Abilities: Octo Shot
- Companions: Barrel, Ship, Shark, Octopus, Squid, Dogfish
3) Werner Werman
- Level Name: Murine Corps
- Phases (Simple/Regular/Expert): 2/3/3
- HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1500/2000/2100
- Parryable Items: Gum, Spring Boards, Ghostly Orbs
- Abilities/Throwables: Cherry Bomb, Scrap Attack, Charge Attack, Flame Cannon, Bottle Cap
- Companions: Katzenwagen, Spectral Rats
4) Cala Maria
- Level Name: High Seas Hi-Jinx!
- Phases (Simple/Regular/Expert): 2/3/3
- HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1900/2500/3000
- Parryable Items: Puffer Fish, Fire Fish, Electric Eel's Bullet
- Abilities: Ghost Pirate Belch, Fish Squish (Electric Eel), Companion Call, Stone Beam, Calling Animals
- Companions: Red Fish, Yellow Fish, Ghost Pirates, Seahorse, Turtle, Pufferfish, Electric Eel, Poltergeist
5) Sally Stageplay
- Level Name: Dramatic Fanatic
- Phases (Simple/Regular/Expert): 3/4/4
- HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1100/1400/1700
- Parryable Items: Flying Kiss, Meteor Star, Rose
- Abilities: Parasol Corkscrew, Fan Trap, Flying Kiss, Warp, Baby's Bottle, Windup Toy, Meteor, Lightning, Big Wave, Raining Rose, Spinning Parasol
- Companions: Babies, Fans
6) Dr. Kahl's Robot
- Level Name: Junkyard Jive!
- Phases (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1/3/3
- HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1250/2075/2640
- Parryable Items: Cylindrical Bot, Diamond Shards
- Abilities: Laser Beam, Screw Shotgun, Magnet, Hand Energy Cannon, Homing Bomb, Red & Blue Gem
- Companions: Robot, Light Bulb Drone
7) Phantom Express
- Level Name: Railroad Wraith
- Phases (Simple/Regular/Expert): 3/4/4
- HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1080/1350/1350
- Parryable Items: Ingot, Platform Edge, Spook Skull, Train's Tail Head
- Companions: Pumpkin, Spook
Inkwell Hell
1) Tipsy Troop
- Level Name: All Bets are Off!
- Phases: 1
- HP (Regular/Expert): 645/795
- Parryable Items: Olive Bat's Eyes
- Abilities: Rum Spillage, Whiskey Waterfall
- Companions: Olive Bat
2) Chips Bettigan
- Level Name: All Bets are Off!
- Phases: None
- HP (Regular/Expert): 450/575
- Parryable Items: None
- Abilities: Chip Stacks
- Companions: None
3) Mr. Wheezy
- Level Name: All Bets are Off!
- Phases: None
- HP (Regular/Expert): 700/850
- Parryable Items: None
- Abilities: Fireballs, Teleportation
- Companions: Cigarette Bat
4) Pip and Dot
- Level Name: All Bets are Off!
- Phases: None
- HP (Regular/Expert): 600/750
- Parryable Items: Twenty-Sided Die
- Abilities: Twenty-Sided Die, Domino Bird
- Companions: Domino Bird
5) Hopus Pocus
- Level Name: All Bets are Off!
- Phases: None
- HP (Regular/Expert): 700/850
- Parryable Items: Hearts Suit
- Abilities: Rabbit Skull Ring, Card Suit Line
- Companions: None
6) Phear Lap
- Level Name: All Bets are Off!
- Phases: None
- HP (Regular/Expert): 1000/1200
- Parryable Items: Horseshoe
- Abilities: Exploding Presents
- Companions: Ghost Rider, Skeleton Jockey
7) Pirouletta
- Level Name: All Bets are Off!
- Phases: None
- HP (Regular/Expert): 650/800
- Parryable Items: Poker Chips
- Abilities: Dance, Roulette Balls
- Companions: None
8) Mangosteen
- Level Name: All Bets are Off!
- Phases: None
- HP (Regular/Expert): 600/750
- Parryable Items: None
- Abilities: Abstract Orb
- Companions: Billiard Chalk
9) Mr. Chimes
- Level Name: All Bets are Off!
- Phases: None
- HP (Regular/Expert): 800/1000
- Parryable Items: Cards
- Abilities: Music Notes
- Companions: None
10) King Dice
- Level Name: All Bets are Off!
- Phases: 4-10
- HP (Regular/Expert): 600/750
- Parryable Items: Cards, The Die
- Abilities: Card Brigade
- Companions: Tipsy Troop, Chips Bettigan, Mr. Wheezy, Pip and Dot, Hocus Pocus, Phear Lap, Pirouletta, Mangosteen, Mr. Chimes
11) The Devil
- Level Name: One Hell of a Time
- Phases: 4
- HP (Regular/Expert): 1900/2100
- Parryable Items: Bouncing Orb, Fire Spirits, Homing Fireball, Bat Bomb, Skulls, Tears
- Abilities: Pitchfork Call (Bouncing Orbs, Fire Spirits, Homing Fireball), Ram Rampage, Spider Stomp, Sepent Slither, Flame Trap, Bat Bomb, Demon Summon, Spiraling Axes, Falling Chips, Tears of Pain
- Companions: Imp, Fat Demon, Purple Demon, Angel & Demon
These are all the bosses in Cuphead as of November 2023.
