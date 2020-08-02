"Cute, but deadly": Pokimane reacts to receiving her Fortnite skin concept

Imane 'Pokimane' Anys is immensely popular in the streaming circuit because of her Fortnite streams. She is one of the most famous names associated with Fortnite, with Epic even releasing her exclusive Pokimane Emote in the game.

can't believe i'm saying this, but i officially have my own @fortnitegame Emote! 🤯🥳 it's available at 4PM PT tomorrow if you'd like to get it! #EpicPartner



P.S - you can also enter to have your own in-game emote by submitting a dance via @tiktok_us with #EmoteRoyalecontest 😁 pic.twitter.com/HItsUD3B7x — pokimane (@pokimanelol) January 18, 2020

Her fan following is massive, and they are ardent Pokimane supporters, who never fail to shower praise for their queen, as they commonly refer to her as. Most recently, one of her fans created a custom Fortnite skin for her, and she seemed genuinely enamored by the outcome.

This is not the first time that Pokimane has reacted to fan art, as she has even released a video responding to fan art in the past:

Though she is yet to have an official Fortnite skin in her name, the prospect of having one was brought to life by a fan.

Pokimane Reacts to her custom Fortnite skin

Pokimane mentions how she was initially blown away by the concept art made by D3NNI in January, who experiments with various Fortnite skins of popular artists. The page decided to make an exclusive Pokimane skin, which they posted on their Twitter account.

She mentions the accuracy behind the concept, from her outfits to her armband. The resemblance is uncanny in her opinion as she highlights the Ariana Grande skin as a prime example of their work.

Check out the Pokimane skin and Pokimane's initial reaction to the same below:

POKIMANE X FORTNITE SKIN CONCEPT



Since you guys loved my last concept so much, I've decided to make another! Here's my second concept for the Icon Series skin line. Introducing Pokimane! 🥰



Hope you guys like it! ♡ pic.twitter.com/hbbOEyYNZD — D3NNI ✨ (@D3NNI_yt) January 29, 2020

this is insaaaane 😭❤️ — pokimane (@pokimanelol) January 29, 2020

Speaking about what is particularly impressive about their designs, she says:

The thing about this person is not just that they make really good skin concepts ...it's that they clearly have a really good eye for fashion and style and what a specific person's style is. So when you look at it....there's no doubt as to who it is.

Epic please, just hire this guy...just hire him! Cause if you don't, I will!

She goes on to mention that they deserve all the followers they've got and also mentions another YouTuber, Trimix, who came up with his own Pokimane renders. She states that she is in awe of the hair, which she believes is the toughest to render when it comes to her features.

She notices how similar the joggers are to her Poki joggers and compliments how cute they look on screen.

Obviously its way cuter than me...its like me, but better but still Wow....so good..it just makes me happy to look at that!

Could a Pokimane skin be next in line?

Pokimane views the previous streamer skins like Ninja and Loserfruit, and marvels at how similar they actually are. She goes on to praise Epic's cosmetics and the resemblance they bear to their real-life counterparts.

The Fortnite Ninja (L) and Loserfuit (R) skins

Pokimane mentions how she loved the Renegade Emote and is thankful for having received her very own Pokimane Emote, which makes her feel like she has been immortalized in the game.

You can watch the video below where Pokimane reacts to her Fortnite skin concept: