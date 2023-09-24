Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 reportedly introduced a feature where decapitated heads are tracking players

With the 2.0 version update, Cyberpunk 2077 now seems to have a new feature where the heads of decapitated enemies seem to be tracking player movement. However, it’s still not confirmed if this is a feature or a bug, but many in the community seem to believe that it’s a feature that adds a bit more immersion to the game because of how enhancements work in the RPG.

It’s also uncertain if this was something present in a previous version of the title or if it was recently introduced with 2.0. Decapitated heads tracing player movement in the game was first reported by a Redditor, “ringsmorelikewings”, who even goes on to show a small clip of it actually happening.

The clip is quite eerie; however, it’s hard to deny the fact that it seems to have intentionally or unintentionally improved player immersion in Cyberpunk 2077.

Decapitated heads are now tracking player movement in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0

The reason why many in the community feel that this is a feature and not a bug is because of how enhancements work in Cyberpunk 2077, especially how Kiroshi optics work.

One Redditor in the comments thread of the post points out something interesting:

“Honestly my working theory which I think makes a fair bit of sense is that Kiroshis most likely have an emergency power supply in case of removal or transferring. After cutting off their head they don’t register the user as dead but disconnected and as such continue to use tracking until the power runs out/”

Another community member goes on to point out how in the game lore there have been moments recorded where characters who were all chromed up were salvageable even after the worst of wounds. The player comments:

“Chromed punks may be still be alive, and salvageable if help comes quick to patch them back up. Adam Smasher himself restored from a smear stain on the floor.. after receiving direct hit from an RPG.”

Another comment reads:

“From what I can gather, you fall unconscious within ten seconds of decapitation, but cell death and irreversible brain damage can take minutes. Sounds to me like chrome to increase the survivability and consciousness post-decapitation isn't that wild.”

It’s interesting to think that heads now tracking player movement in Cyberpunk 2077 might be a feature, as it shows the lengths that CD Projekt Red has gone to make the RPG significantly more immersive in 2.0.

It also plays on Cyberpunk 2077’s world-building making enemies as well as NPCs having more character than what they used to.