Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0: Edgerunners Lucy Netrunner build guide

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty will allow you to replicate a lot of Lucy’s Netrunner build from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners after the version 2.0 update. The new patch has overhauled a lot of the existing systems, introducing new Perks in all of the Attributes while remaking some of the existing ones.

The Netrunner skills are much more fleshed out this time around, and you will be able to make a much more upgraded and powerful version of Lucy’s build as you make your way through the narrative.

However, with the new Perks, it can be a bit complicated to put a finger on the skills that you need to make the best Netrunner in Night City. This is why today’s Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty guide will go over the best skills and Cyberware to pick when creating Lucy’s build in 2.0.

How to make Lucy’s build from Edgerunners in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

Embedded Exploit (Image via CDPR)

Here is how you can make Lucy’s build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0:

Starting Attribute distribution stats

Body: 4

4 Intelligence: 6

6 Technical Ability: 5

5 Cool: 4

4 Reflexes: 3

Intelligence Attribute Perks

1) Rookie Perks

Main nodes:

Optimization

Eye in the Sky

Carhacker

Subsidiary nodes:

Encryption

Proximate Propagation

2) Pro Perks

Main nodes:

Hack Queue (2 ranks)

Embedded Exploit (2 ranks)

Subsidiary nodes:

Speculation

Icepick

Siphon

Feedback Loop

Data Recycler

3) Phenom Perks

Main nodes

Queue Acceleration (3 Ranks)

Overclock (3 ranks)

Subsidiary nodes

Finisher (Live Wire)

Power Surge

Queue Prioritization

Queue Hack_Root

4) Legend Perks

Queue Mastery

With the Intelligence Attribute, your initial goal will be to reach Hack Queue and Embedded Exploit as soon as possible. This is particularly emphasized if you are playing a game on a higher difficulty level, as these two primary perks, along with their subsidiary nodes, will make some of the hardest encounters significantly easier.

Overclock, on the other hand, will let you temporarily use quickhacks even when they exceed max RAM capacity. However, there will be a health penalty for it.

Overclock (Image via CDPR)

Body Attribute Perks

Main nodes

Painkiller

Painkiller is more about sustain as it will let you regenerate health slowly while in combat.

Cool Attribute Perks

Main nodes

Feline Footwork

Killer Instinct

Ninjutsu (3 ranks)

Subsidiary nodes

Creeping Death

Vanishing Act

Cool Perks in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 will let you make the most of the stealth options in the game, while improving your movement speed when crouching.

Reflexes Attribute Perks

Main nodes

Slippery

Dash (2 ranks)

Air Dash (3 ranks)

Subsidiary node

Mad Dash

Movement is key in the later stages of the game. So dashing and weaving around while dodging enemy attacks and quickhacking them will let you survive longer.

Technical Ability Attributes

Main nodes

All Things Cyber (2 ranks)

License to Chrome (3 ranks)

Subsidiary nodes

Driver Update

Chipware Connoisseur

Extended Warranty

Ambidextrous

The Technical Ability Perks will let you have access to more cyberware, while improving your capacity.

Final Attribute Point distribution

Here is what the final Attribute Point Distribution will look like:

Body: 4

4 Intelligence: 20 (maxed)

20 (maxed) Technical Ability: 15 (minimum)

15 (minimum) Cool: 15 (minimum)

15 (minimum) Reflexes: 15 (minimum)

Edgerunner Lucy build Cyberware requirements

Here are the core Cyberware requirements for Lucy’s build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0:

NetWatch Netdriver Mk. 5

Memory Boost

Bioconductor

Kiroshi Optics

Heal-on-Kill

Camillo RAM Manager

Ex-Disk

Subdermal Armor

Lynx Paws

Thermal Monowire

Bioconductor (Image via CDPR)

The Bioconductor will be one of the most important Cyberware to get early in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0. This is because the Frontal Cortex implant will let your quickhacks finally start to deal critical hits. It also comes with a 25% Crit Chance.

To complete the Lucy build, you will need the Thermal Monowire, which is one of her signature weapons. You will find the arms enhancement at most Ripperdocs, even at Viktor’s.