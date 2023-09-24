Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0: Edgerunners Lucy Netrunner build guide

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty will allow you to replicate a lot of Lucy’s Netrunner build from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners after the version 2.0 update. The new patch has overhauled a lot of the existing systems, introducing new Perks in all of the Attributes while remaking some of the existing ones.
The Netrunner skills are much more fleshed out this time around, and you will be able to make a much more upgraded and powerful version of Lucy’s build as you make your way through the narrative.
However, with the new Perks, it can be a bit complicated to put a finger on the skills that you need to make the best Netrunner in Night City. This is why today’s Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty guide will go over the best skills and Cyberware to pick when creating Lucy’s build in 2.0.
How to make Lucy’s build from Edgerunners in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0
Here is how you can make Lucy’s build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0:
Starting Attribute distribution stats
- Body: 4
- Intelligence: 6
- Technical Ability: 5
- Cool: 4
- Reflexes: 3
Intelligence Attribute Perks
1) Rookie Perks
Main nodes:
- Optimization
- Eye in the Sky
- Carhacker
Subsidiary nodes:
- Encryption
- Proximate Propagation
2) Pro Perks
Main nodes:
- Hack Queue (2 ranks)
- Embedded Exploit (2 ranks)
Subsidiary nodes:
- Speculation
- Icepick
- Siphon
- Feedback Loop
- Data Recycler
3) Phenom Perks
Main nodes
- Queue Acceleration (3 Ranks)
- Overclock (3 ranks)
Subsidiary nodes
- Finisher (Live Wire)
- Power Surge
- Queue Prioritization
- Queue Hack_Root
4) Legend Perks
- Queue Mastery
With the Intelligence Attribute, your initial goal will be to reach Hack Queue and Embedded Exploit as soon as possible. This is particularly emphasized if you are playing a game on a higher difficulty level, as these two primary perks, along with their subsidiary nodes, will make some of the hardest encounters significantly easier.
Overclock, on the other hand, will let you temporarily use quickhacks even when they exceed max RAM capacity. However, there will be a health penalty for it.
Body Attribute Perks
Main nodes
- Painkiller
Painkiller is more about sustain as it will let you regenerate health slowly while in combat.
Cool Attribute Perks
Main nodes
- Feline Footwork
- Killer Instinct
- Ninjutsu (3 ranks)
Subsidiary nodes
- Creeping Death
- Vanishing Act
Cool Perks in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 will let you make the most of the stealth options in the game, while improving your movement speed when crouching.
Reflexes Attribute Perks
Main nodes
- Slippery
- Dash (2 ranks)
- Air Dash (3 ranks)
Subsidiary node
- Mad Dash
Movement is key in the later stages of the game. So dashing and weaving around while dodging enemy attacks and quickhacking them will let you survive longer.
Technical Ability Attributes
Main nodes
- All Things Cyber (2 ranks)
- License to Chrome (3 ranks)
Subsidiary nodes
- Driver Update
- Chipware Connoisseur
- Extended Warranty
- Ambidextrous
The Technical Ability Perks will let you have access to more cyberware, while improving your capacity.
Final Attribute Point distribution
Here is what the final Attribute Point Distribution will look like:
- Body: 4
- Intelligence: 20 (maxed)
- Technical Ability: 15 (minimum)
- Cool: 15 (minimum)
- Reflexes: 15 (minimum)
Edgerunner Lucy build Cyberware requirements
Here are the core Cyberware requirements for Lucy’s build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0:
- NetWatch Netdriver Mk. 5
- Memory Boost
- Bioconductor
- Kiroshi Optics
- Heal-on-Kill
- Camillo RAM Manager
- Ex-Disk
- Subdermal Armor
- Lynx Paws
- Thermal Monowire
The Bioconductor will be one of the most important Cyberware to get early in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0. This is because the Frontal Cortex implant will let your quickhacks finally start to deal critical hits. It also comes with a 25% Crit Chance.
To complete the Lucy build, you will need the Thermal Monowire, which is one of her signature weapons. You will find the arms enhancement at most Ripperdocs, even at Viktor’s.