Where to find Edgerunner’s David Martinez’s memorial in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0?

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has touched a lot of hearts with it’s compelling story and it would seem that CD Projekt Red has added a memorial for the series protagonist David Martinez in Cyberpunk 2077 with the 2.0 update. The new version overhauled a lot of the previous systems in the title and has ironed out some of the rough edges, however, for the Edgerunners’ fan it would seem that David’s grave was the biggest surprise yet.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is an emotional story that revolves around David and his life with Lucy as an Edgerunner. The narrative starts with David dropping out of school, slowly adding more enhancements to his body (reaching pretty close to Cyber Psychosis) and then ultimately dying at the hands of Adam Smasher.

With the 2.0 version update, Cyberpunk 2077 seems to be tugging at the heartstrings of the Edgerunners fan, and for many, David’s memorial is perhaps one of the best additions in the RPG so far.

How to find Edgerunner’s David Martinez’s memorial in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0

To be able to find David’s memorial in the new 2.0 update, you will be required to make your way to North Oak which is located in Westbrook. The open world will open up after the prologue and once you get into Night City,

There, you will need to search the area a bit with your scanner, and you will eventually come across David’s memorial that CD Projekt Red has so carefully placed in Cyberpunk 2077 with the 2.0 update.

However, what makes the grave site even more emotional are the worlds that are inscribed on it.

“You didn't take me to the moon, but you were there with me"

Those who have watched the show will immediately realize that the memorial was very likely set up by Lucy herself. The moon reference tugs at one of the most iconic and emotional scenes in the anime between David and Lucy.

Additionally, this is not the only Cyberpunk: Edgerunners reference that you will come across in Cyberpunk 2077 after the 2.0 update.

The newly overhauled Skills, Attributes, and Perks trees refer to a lot of terms that were originally used in the anime.

Players are bound to find more references to Edgerunners the more they explore Night City.