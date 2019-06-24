Cyberpunk 2077: 6 New Things you need to know about the Game

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 undoubtedly stole E3 yet again (two years in a row which is least surprising) this time around, with a big reveal of Keanu Reeves character as well as the release date of the game which probably none of us saw coming.

But indeed, Cyberpunk 2077 is real and it's releasing on this generation of hardware-PS4, Xbox One and PC on 16 April 2020.

During this year's E3 2019, Cyberpunk 2077 also got yet another fifty minutes gameplay footage which was unfortunately behind closed door and accessible only to selected gaming media personalities.

This new gameplay footage, which is yet to be made public will be released on the Internet during this year's PAX West event which takes place sometime in late August.

Nevertheless, there is brand new information regarding the game which we got during this E3 2019 demonstration. Here are five of such things you absolutely need to know about:-

#1. Form your own Backstory:-

Cyberpunk 2077

A lot of AAA pseudo role playing games doesn't necessairly focus on the depths of character creation. It robs hardcore players of the freedom to craft their own character and their own story.

That doesn't happen in Cyberpunk 2077. Like seen in harcore Bioware RPGs such as Dragon Age Origins, players have the option to choose their backstory for the game's main protogainst V.

From what we saw during the gameplay footage, there are three different columns you need to choose at the character creation menu.

These are:-

*Key Life Events.

*Why Night City?

*Childhood hero

Each of these attributes gives yout three options to choose from, which will really define your character have gameplay as well as story consquences in the future.

For example- In the Key Life Events section, players can choose from "Death of Sibling", "Ran Away from home" or "First Big Kill" option to define the most promiment of your character V.

Similarly, you can also choose as to why you came to Night City. These options consists of "Unfinished business, "Ex-lover in town" and "Something to prove" , each of which will seemingly open new dilaogue option that would aid players in a particular section of the game.

