E3 2019: Cyberpunk 2077's release date, a new character, Collector's Edition revealed; Here's everything you need to know.

Shreyansh Katsura FOLLOW ANALYST News 5 // 10 Jun 2019, 16:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cyberpunk 2077

The biggest shocker of this year's Microsoft's E3 2019 press showcase was not just the release date announcement, but the announcement of the same from none other than the hugely popular actor Keanu Reeves.

Keanu Reeves, well known for his roles in the John Wick series and The Matrix, plays the roles of Johnny Silverhand, a Rockerboy will play an important in the story of Cyberpunk 2077.

Along with the release date announcement of April 16, 2020, we also got more pre-order details regarding the game including the game's collector's edition.

Cyberpunk 2077's collector edition costs $250USD and comes with the following stuff:-

Collector's edition

Physical items:-

Collectable steel book

A 10-inch statue depicting V, the game's protagonist, in action

Hardcover art book

Metal pin set

Quadra V-tech metal keychain

An annotated copy of A Visitor's Guide to Night City sealed in an NCPD Evidence Bag

Embroidered patches

World Compendium detailing the game's setting and lore

Postcards from Night City

Map of Night City

Sticker bomb set

Collector's Edition box

Digital items:-

Game soundtrack

Art booklet featuring a selection of art from the game

Cyberpunk 2020 sourcebook

Wallpapers for desktop and mobile

Advertisement

If the collector's edition is something way too much then you can also order the standard edition of the game which also comes with numerous goodies including the base game which are:-

Standard edition

art book

game soundtrack

Night city postcards.

a world compendium

stickers

map of the night city

There's also a GOG edition of the game and it comes with all the contents of the standard edition plus an exclusive digital booklet about the game, an additional set of avatars, Cyberpunk 2077 posters and a one-time use 30% discount off the official CD Projekt Red merch store.

Keep in mind though that this one-time use offer is only valid if you pre-order the game before June 17.

You can also order the Simply: Red Collection of the game from the GOG store as well as which comes with all the Witcher games as well as Cyberpunk 2077.

This edition costs $87.77

Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.