Cyberpunk 2077: 5 things about the game that has the fanbase excited

Cyberpunk 2077 is, without a doubt, one of the biggest releases of 2020 and has been one of the most anticipated titles ever since it was first revealed in 2013. The game has been built up to be the next giant RPG success for the Polish developer behind the Witcher franchise, CD Projekt Red.

From what players have been able to gather about Cyberpunk 2077 so far, all signs point to another home run by CDPR. Here are 5 things about the game that has fans buzzing with excitement.

5 things about Cyberpunk 2077 that has the fanbase buzzing

1) Johnny Silverhand

Keanu Reeves has been one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood and an icon of the truest sense in today's generation. The fanbase lost their collective minds when Keanu himself showed up at the end of a trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 as Johnny Silverhand.

In the game universe, Johnny Silverhand is the frontman for punk-rock protest band called Samurai. In the game, he will be a digital AI form of his former self and act as a companion to the player character, V.

Johnny isn't exactly the most likeable or friendly personality around but Keanu Reeves brings his usual gruff charm to the role. His inclusion in the game has been received extremely positively by the fans and judging by how heavily Johnny has been featured on the game's marketing, it does seem like he has an integral role to play.

2) Braindance

Advertisement

When Braindance was first revealed in Cyberpunk 2077's gameplay deep dive, players didn't exactly know what the feature meant. At first, people likened it to the Detective Mode/ Crime Scene Investigation in the Batman Arkham games but now, it seems like it is far more nuanced than that.

Braindance essentially allows its users to experience a life of a celebrity, including high-octane action, and essentially become someone else to escape their reality. In the Cyberpunk 2077 universe, Braindance addiction is one of the biggest issues plaguing the underbelly of Night City.

The possibilities are simply endless when incorporating Braindance into the game as players can potentially explore several different lives through it. Perhaps flashback sequences can easily be explainable through Braindance than cutscenes, which CDPR has been trying to remove.

3) Character Customization

Advertisement

CD Projekt Red are ready to challenge the big boys of RPG games when it comes to character customization suites as Cyberpunk 2077 is looking to give players unprecedented amounts of control.

Players can customize the physical appearance of the characters to an insane degree. One of the biggest draws of an RPG has always been the character customization, and it looks like CDPR is leaving no stones unturned.

From what has been revealed about Cyberpunk 2077 so far, players can conclude that virtually every aspect of their character's physical appearance can be customized, right down to genitalia.

Players are, no doubt, going to be spending an awful lot of time customizing V, and will have tonnes of fun doing it.

4) Lifepaths

Cyberpunk 2077 doesn't just let players dictate the physical appearance of V but also allows them to decide the kind of life they come from. Players can pick from three Lifepaths with drastically different backgrounds for V:

Nomad - leaving behind their nomad family, V heads to Night City in search of work.

Corporate - Comfortable as a well paid corporate agent, V takes on critical missions for Arasaka.

Streetkid - Having returned from out of town, V works favors in their old haunts.

Advertisement

This adds a tonne of replay value to Cyberpunk 2077 as players can go back to play the game on a different Lifepath.

Lifepaths are perhaps what has the fanbase most excited as it allows players to experience the world of Night City through different lenses.

5) Body Modding

As Samurai (Refused) aggressively proclaimed that they are indeed "chippin in", players will also be able to apply various augmentations to their character in the game. In a dystopian future in Cyberpunk 2077, humanity has adopted body augmentations as the norm and can weaponize their bodies to a great degree.

From being allowed to use a targeting augmentation for their eyes to having blades ejecting from their hands, the possibilities are endless in Cyberpunk 2077. In-game surgeries that allow players to get black market augmentations have the fanbase extremely excited.

Players will be able to tailor their augmentations in a way that suits their playstyle, offering another degree of control in the game.