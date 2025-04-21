Cyberpunk 2077 confirmed to use DLSS upscaling on Nintendo Switch 2 in both handheld and docked mode

One of the biggest announcements from the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct was that Cyberpunk 2077 will be coming to the handheld on launch day itself. The Switch 2 does not feature the best hardware out there when it comes to consoles. They aim to deliver games you have fun playing. However, this does not stop people from debating.

One point of discussion from the past few days was whether or not the game will feature DLSS. Finally, CD Projekt Red, the developers of Cyberpunk, cleared the air and confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition will indeed feature DLSS upscaling on Nintendo Switch 2.

Cyberpunk 2077 on Nintendo Switch 2: All DLSS modes explained

Cyberpunk 2077 will feature both ray-tracing and DLSS support (Image via CD Projekt Red)

For those unaware, DLSS is a technology that NVIDIA came out with. DLSS stands for Deep Learning Super Sampling. It is an image-rendering technology that aims to deliver higher frame rates, better picture quality, and a better gaming experience in general.

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the first titles that utilized advanced technologies such as Ray-Tracing and DLSS. With Ray-Tracing already confirmed, the only thing left was DLSS support. Fortunately, CD Projekt Red recently confirmed that:

"We're using a version of DLSS available for Nintendo Switch 2 hardware, powered by Nvidia's Tensor cores...The game utilises DLSS in all four modes: in handheld and docked, and the performance and quality variations of each."

But what are the fps and quality that you can expect? Well, luckily, we also got a solid statement regarding that as well.

"When connected to a TV, there's the choice of a 30fps quality mode and a 40fps performance mode. The latter would presumably operate only with the TV in 120Hz mode - a new frame for every three display refreshes, up against the 30fps quality mode which delivers a new frame for every other refresh."

"With consistent performance, both should look smooth, with the 40fps mode sitting between 30fps and 60fps in terms of fluidity. Both modes are using 1080p as the output resolution with dynamic resolution scaling in effect in combination with DLSS."

