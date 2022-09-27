Cyberpunk 2077 guide: How to install mods

The Cyberpunk 2077 experience can always be enhanced by using mods that best suit the player's taste. Having a very active modding community, the game benefits in several ways as a result of it, and any player can do so very easily.

Modding a game is not a new thing and has been around for a long time to give a game a new life. Going beyond the developers, mod communities constantly try to improve the gaming experience by offering their own creations and personalizing them.

While some mods bring graphical improvements, there are many that add new features to the game. To help players use these features, this guide will be focused on giving them a step-by-step guide on how they can install mods for Cyberpunk 2077.

Guide to install Cyberpunk 2077 mods

Cyberpunk 2077 was released in 2021, and since then, many modders have taken their time to give their own creations. However, to make use of these creations, players have to install a third-party software called Vortex to install these mods. The following are the steps involved in installing Vortex and setting it up for the game:

Step 1: Open browser and search for "Vortex mods," and open the page under Nexus Mods.

Step 2: A new page will open up with an option to download Vortex on user's system.

Step 3: After the download completes, install the downloaded software to desired directory (default is C drive) on the system.

Step 4: Open Vortex and login with Nexus Mods account to use the software (if users don't have an account, they can get one by registering on their website).

Step 5: In Vortex, go to the "Games" tab and search for "Cyberpunk 2077" and install the add-on by downloading it.

This way, users will be able to install Vortex on their system without any hassle. Once this is done, users can move ahead with the guide to install mods using Vortex. The following are the steps to install mods:

Step 1: In the browser, search for "Nexus Mods Cyberpunk 2077," or click on this to open up the mods page.

Step 2: Users can select a mod of their choice and click on it to open it's description page. Here, users will have to look for the download option saying Vortex. This will add the mod to Vortex, where users will have to confirm their installation

Step 3: Now, users have to go back to Vortex and go under the Mods tabs, find the mod that is not installed, and install it by clicking on the "never installed" button.

Step 4: After the installation completes, users will have to enable the mod by changing it using the drop down menu. Once the activation status is changed to enabled with green box, the mod will activate for Cyberpunk 2077.

Step 5: When all these things are finished, start the game from Vortex. However, to start, users have to click on the "Elevate" option to give Vortex the necessary permissions to execute the mods.

If all the steps are followed without error, players will be able to enjoy whatever mods they like and enjoy the RPG game to their liking.

