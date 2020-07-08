Cyberpunk 2077: How big is the open-world map?

Cyberpunk 2077 will reportedly have a map which is a "little smaller" than The Witcher 3 but far more detailed.

Here are a few details about the locations and districts in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most-anticipated games of 2020 and all the hype surrounding the game has brought about a lot of speculation. The game was first revealed to the masses back in 2013 but players didn't hear from CD Projekt Red about the project until much later.

CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 is now gearing up for a November 19 release and fans are picking apart the gameplay trailers for details about the game.

CDPR has been relatively open about the game, revealing a ton of information concerning its open world, gameplay elements and character creation.

One of the most discussed topics on the internet has been the size of Cyberpunk 2077's open world and map.

How big is the map for Cyberpunk 2077?

Fans can expect the game's map to be as detailed as they have come to expect from CDPR. Eagle-eyed Redditors have been scouring through the game's trailer for information regarding the map.

The Underground Metro map serves as a good indication of how big and dense Night City is going to be in the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Map Book Cover

Night City, which is a sprawling and dense neon-drenched playground, is the primary location for Cyberpunk 2077.

There are a total of six districts in Night City and the surrounding outskirts called Badlands. The six districts are:

City Center

Watson

Pacifica

Heywood

Santa Domingo

Badlands is a wasteland-style area that is set to establish a change of pace from the standard gameplay of Night City.

A gang called the Nomads primarily dominate the Badlands, and the player is bound to encounter them when exploring the area in the game.

