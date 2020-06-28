Cyberpunk 2077 release date: When will the game launch?

CD Projekt Red's next release is the hotly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077, which has been delayed.

The game will now launch on the 19th of November 2020.

Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077 (picture credits: gamespot trailers)

CD Projekt Red is perhaps one of the most beloved game developers and publishers in the modern-day AAA gaming landscape. The talented developers are the ones behind the excellent Witcher franchise, and the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077.

Their last release, The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt is one of the most critically-acclaimed games of all time and won several 'Game of the Year Awards' in 2015. The game is loved by fans across the globe and is one of the best games players can pick up for their console or PC.

The teaser for their next project, however, was first revealed all the way back in 2013. It quickly became one of the most talked-about trailers of all-time. Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated games of all-time.

The game was announced for a 17 September 2020, but due to developmental concerns, the game has been delayed.

The game will now release on the 19th of November 2020. CD Projekt Red recently held the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire live stream where they discussed the prologue of the game showcased in the story trailer among other things.

The steam showcased the 'Braindance' gameplay mechanic, which is akin to the Batman Arkham games investigation mechanic in Detective Mode. CDPR also announced that a Cyberpunk 2077 anime will also be coming to Netflix.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a first-person RPG that puts players in control of a fully customizable character in a dystopian futuristic setting. The gaming community is eagerly waiting for CD Projekt Red's magnum opus, and it is sure to make a huge impact when it finally arrives.

