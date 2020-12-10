How Dr Disrespect, Pokimane, and Shroud's in-game characters look like in Cyberpunk 2077

With Cyberpunk 2077 already available to most notable Twitch streamers, quite a few have also created their in-game characters.

In the past few days, notable streamers Dr Disrespect, Shroud, and Pokimane have already streamed Cyberpunk 2077. With the in-game character “V” being highly customizable, the three have created unique characters that they might as well stick to for quite some time.

This article takes a look at the three streamers’ Cyberpunk 2077 characters in detail.

Cyberpunk 2077: Dr Disrespect, Shroud, and Pokimane have already created their in-game characters

While Dr Disrespect and Shroud chose each and every physical attribute of their characters, Pokimane allowed viewers to vote on the various physical features of hers.

Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek actually had a hilariously hard time while creating his in-game Cyberpunk 2077 character. He wasn’t too impressed with the lack of clothes on his character and struggled with various physical attributes as well.

On the other hand, Shroud was happy with the extent of physical customizations that have been available in Cyberpunk 2077.

Image via Shroud, Twitch

Towards the end, he stuck to a rather general look and chose a faded haircut. Shroud was also stunned to see his character’s eyes and also made it a point to make it wear some “under-wear.”

Moving on, Imane “Pokimane” Anys has also started streaming Cyberpunk 2077. She spent quite a lot of time choosing various facial features of her female “V” and experimented with “blemishes” on her character’s face.

Again, Pokimane also seemed impressed with the extent of customizations Cyberpunk 2077 allows players to make in their characters.

Pokimane has been creating a custom character for an hour in Cyberpunk 2077. pic.twitter.com/ySH3K2fnxm — Scrimzox (@Scrimzox1) December 9, 2020

Pokimane decided to give her character red streaks on the hair and also played around with the tattoos available in Cyberpunk 2077.

However, her final character did not have tattoos, and she decided on a rather general look overall as well. The final version of the character can be viewed in the video below.

Finally, Herschel “Dr Disrespect” Beahm IV was perhaps the one who played around the most with the customizations available in Cyberpunk 2077.

After trying out different facial features, including beard styles, he looked at the collection of tattoos and decided to give his character a mustache.

Image via Dr Disrespect, Twitch

Dr Disrespect himself has an iconic mustache, and now his Cyberpunk 2077 character does as well.

As can be seen, the Doc ended up with an interesting collection of tattoos on his character’s chest and shoulders.

Overall, while both Pokimane and Shroud chose rather mundane options for their characters, Dr Disrespect added an array of customizations.