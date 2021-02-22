Cyberpunk 2077 job listing suggest multi-player game in development

It appears that CD Projekt Red has gone on a hiring spree for Cyberpunk 2077 and future projects for the franchise. The jobs page for CDPR reveals numerous listings in various departments and specializations, including Cyberpunk 2077, Gwent, and in-house studio work.

The job listing starts with Multiplayer being right at the top. It is followed by Art, Design & Creation, Operations, PR & Marketing, Production, QA, Technical, and a vacant position in Digital Scapes (partner video game development studio).

New job listings on CD Projekt Red's site (Image Via CDPR)

By the looks of it, the future of the franchise will eventually focus on a multi-player game outside of Cyberpunk 2077. As previously stated by CDPR, the developers plan on creating a cyberpunk-themed multi-player game independent of Cyberpunk 2077, and the latest hiring spree confirms the statement.

According to the hiring description for Lead System Designer, CDPR is looking for individuals who are passionate about RPG games, which indicates that the multi-player game will include RPG elements like those found in Cyberpunk 2077 such as Experience Points, Character Levels. Skill Progression etc

As of now, there are no updates regarding the new patch 1.2 or the free DLC that was supposed to be released after patch 1.1

Cyberpunk 2077 content delayed again?

CD Projekt Red became the victim of a cyberattack when sensitive data, along with the source code of games like Cyberpunk 2077, Witcher 3 and Gwent were stolen from the developers. Multiple cybersecurity experts suggested that the ransomware attack came from a group called "HelloKitty."

Important Update pic.twitter.com/PCEuhAJosR — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) February 9, 2021

The random note read,

"If we do not come to an agreement, then your source codes will be sold or leaked online, and your documents will be sent to our contacts in gaming journalism. Your public image will go down the gutter even more, and people will see how your company functions. Investors will lose trust in your company, and the stock will dive even lower. You have 48 hours to contact us."

CDPR refused to meet the demands which resulted in the hackers selling the source code in a single bundle deal with the condition that no further replication of the files was to be made.

CD Projekt Red's ransomed data has been leaked online. pic.twitter.com/T4Zzqfn78F — vx-underground (@vxunderground) February 10, 2021

Allegedly, the files were sold for $7 million on the dark web. However, many fans believe that the studio itself bought back the files in a one-time deal after their initial decision to not cooperate with the hackers.

Before CDPR the same group has hacked the Brazillian energy company CEMIG late last year. Earliest victims date back to November 2020, way before CyberPunk was even released.



I can see the appeal of the "this was revenge by a former fan", but life is much more boring than that. — Fabian Wosar (@fwosar) February 9, 2021

While a roadmap may have been provided, owing to the recent security breach and ransomware attacks, progress has definitely been slowed down; and focus shifted towards securing files and systems to avoid a repetition of events in the future.