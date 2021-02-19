Ghostrunner releases new demo on consoles

Ghostrunner is a Cyberpunk-themed action video game that was developed by Polish development studio One More Level. The game was built using the Unreal Engine 4 and was a massive hit among the gaming community, especially among speedrunners.

With the hype-train build-up to the release of Cyberpunk 2077 in December 2020, games like Ghostrunner gained substantial popularity among fans of the genre.

It's safe to assume that despite the letdown of CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077, the genre has seen a massive resurgence thanks to the hype before launch.

Ghostrunner, albeit not as ambitious or large as Cyberpunk 2077, introduced players to another dystopian setting in which the protagonist had to move fast to complete objectives.

Players had to execute jumps combined with wall-running, mid-air dashes and grappling onto objects to reach the next objective.

The game also allows players to slow down time and dodge or deflect bullets mid-air. The ability to get one-hit kill or be one-hit killed added an extra level of complexity that players had to navigate while gunning for the objective.

Combining all of the aforementioned factors created the perfect setup for speedrunners to test their skill.

tbqh Ghostrunner speedrunning only keeps getting better. we got new strats out the wazoo yesterday for some of the most tedious/annoying portions of the run. if you haven't checked out the run yet, i'd love to talk with you about it today :)



live - https://t.co/BqzPliNhEM pic.twitter.com/oLsPy4FvPh — bryonato (@bryonato) November 11, 2020

As the player progresses through the story, new abilities and upgrades are made available. At the moment, Ghostrunner has become a hub for speedruns and no-death challenges.

In an early interview with the developers, it came to light that speedrunners had figured out ways to clear entire sections of the map that were thought to be impossible.

Game director Radosław Ratusznik said,

"They (speedrunners) even showed us how to skip some parts which we thought were unskippable, to be honest."

Ghostrunner free demo for consoles

Recently, developers announced that console players could jump on the bandwagon and test the demo for free. Gamers can try this Cyberpunk themed game to experience the dystopian world firsthand as an agile cybernetic ninja, equipped with the latest tech and a razor-sharp katana.

The Ghostrunner demo has just hit consoles! Run it on your #NintendoSwitch, #Xbox One, and #PlayStation4. Bonus: the demo is so fast that it even runs on Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility. Can you be faster than that?#BeGhostrunner pic.twitter.com/6q35eqRqHh — Ghostrunner (@GhostrunnerGame) February 18, 2021

Players who love fast-paced games can vault from rooftop to rooftop, slicing enemies in half along the way. With a powerful ledge boost at the players' disposal, glide seamlessly through the air to reach the next objective or make a mad dash through a hail of bullets to reach safety.

The free-to-play demo of Ghostrunner will be available for all major consoles. While most fans were thrilled, there were a few mixed reactions as well.

Despite some negative feedback, the game has amazing reviews and seems to have become a staple for speedrunners hoping to set new records.

