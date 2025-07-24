Cyberpunk 2077 Judy's Apartment location guide: How to get there

Judy Alvarez is one of the most enigmatic characters in Cyberpunk 2077. V comes across her early on, being introduced by Evelyn Parker, during the preparation for the Relic Heist. You can visit her apartment later on in the game, although she may not always allow you in.
This guide outlines where Judy lives in Night City and how to visit her there in Cyberpunk 2077.
How to get to Judy's Apartment in Cyberpunk 2077
Judy's Apartment can be found on the second floor of a blue building in Northside, Watson. It is located west of the Charter Street Data Term. The image provides the location in Night City. Once there, go through the door and take the stairs to the second floor.
From there, take a right and head straight ahead to the apartment at the end of the hallway. The ringer will be on the right-hand side of the door. Use it to call. If answered, you can step inside Judy's Apartment. By getting to the roof of the building, you also get a beautiful vista of Night City.
Judy's Apartment plays host to Evelyn Parker once you rescue her from the Scavengers' XBD studio at an abandoned power plant. Sadly, Evelyn chooses to end her life in the Both Sides, Now quest.
Judy's Apartment also has a few scannable objects for V to interact with. Doing so will get a reaction from the latter, and at times, from Johnny Silverhand. The items include a Bushido collection in the computer room, diving gear, and a Perilous Futur poster.
Judy can be romanced in Cyberpunk 2077, but only by a female V. Her apartment finally becomes unlocked in the Pyramid Song side quest.
