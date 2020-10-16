Cyberpunk 2077 is an upcoming action RPG that has been developed by Polish video game developers CD Projekt. The game is set in a futuristic dystopian city called the ‘Night City’, and will have an open-world with six different regions. Of late, CD Projekt has been releasing various livestream events as part of the ‘Night City Wire’ series.

Until today, three episodes had been released, featuring various game-mechanics and gameplay clips that have further increased interest among gamers. The CyberPunk 2077 Night City Wire: Episode 4 shed light on the various vehicle classes that will be available in the game. Further, users also got a look at detailed specifications of some selected models that will feature in Cyberpunk 2077.

The 4th episode of Night City Wire is coming next Thursday, October 15 at 6PM CEST! This time, we'll go into details about the looks, sounds, and specs of #Cyberpunk2077 vehicles. As usual, you can expect new gameplay footage, announcements, and more!



📺 https://t.co/y8iUIM0gBv pic.twitter.com/CbENAuOCEj — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 8, 2020

CyberPunk 2077 Night City Wire: Episode 4: A detailed look at all the revealed vehicle specifications

Cyberpunk 2077 vehicles will be divided into five distinct classes, along with certain extra ‘Icon’ vehicles that have also been promised in the latest Night City Wire Episode. These include Economy, Executive, Heavy-Duty, Sports and Hypercars. Further, each vehicle is promised to have a unique ‘personality’ with various characteristic features.

Firstly, we have three vehicles from the ‘Economy’ class, including the Makigai ‘MaiMai’, the Thorton ‘Colby’, and the Archer ‘Hella’ models.

Image Credits: CD PROJEKT RED, Twitch

Image Credits: CD PROJEKT RED, Twitch

All of these vehicles do not have the most impressive of statistics, but will be the some of the most affordable ones among Cyberpunk vehicles.

Image Credits: CD PROJEKT RED, Twitch

Secondly, three vehicles from the ‘Executive’ class were also revealed. These include the Villefort’s ‘Alvarado’ and ‘Cortes’, and the Chevillion ‘Thrax’.

Image Credits: CD PROJEKT RED, Twitch

Image Credits: CD PROJEKT RED, Twitch

These vehicles have been designed to ‘impress’, and will have trendy visual features.

Image Credits: CD PROJEKT RED, Twitch

Further, the three ‘Heavy Duty’ vehicles that have been revealed are Kaukaz’s ‘Bratsk’ and ‘Zeya’, along with Militech’s ‘Behemoth’.

Image Credits: CD PROJEKT RED, Twitch

Image Credits: CD PROJEKT RED, Twitch

The three vehicles will have large engines and practical designs, and will effectively be unstoppable.

Image Credits: CD PROJEKT RED, Twitch

Next, we have three ‘Sports’ cars that have also been revealed, including Quadra’s ‘Type-66’ and ‘Turbo-R’, along with the Mizutani ‘Shion’.

Image Credits: CD PROJEKT RED, Twitch

Image Credits: CD PROJEKT RED, Twitch

As the name suggests, these cars will be suitable for racing, and will have interchangeable parts.

Image Credits: CD PROJEKT RED, Twitch

Finally, the three HyperCars that have been revealed are the Herrera ‘Outlaw’, and Rayfield’s ‘Aerondight’ and ‘Caliburn’.

Image Credits: CD PROJEKT RED, Twitch

Image Credits: CD PROJEKT RED, Twitch

These are the most expensive and unique cars that will be available in Cyberpunk 2077, and will have the perfect combination of power and speed.

Image Credits: CD PROJEKT RED, Twitch

To get a better look at all the Cyberpunk 2077 vehicles that have been revealed, you can watch the video below.