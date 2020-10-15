By this time, it would be surprising if you haven’t heard about the upcoming action role-playing-game Cyberpunk 2077. The game is set to be released on November 19th, and will be available on PS4, Xbox One, Windows and Stadia. CyberPunk 2077 was developed and published by CD Projekt.

Of late, CD Projekt has been hosting various livestream events called Night City Wire, to announce and reveal various aspects of Cyberpunk 2077. These episodes have so far included various game-mechanics and gameplay clips that have further increased anticipation among fans.

Today, on the 15th of October, Episode 4 of the Night City Wire, which dealt with the looks, sounds and overall specification of vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077, was released. The event was live at the time of writing this article, and was scheduled to begin at 6 pm CEST.

The 4th episode of Night City Wire is coming next Thursday, October 15 at 6PM CEST! This time, we'll go into details about the looks, sounds, and specs of #Cyberpunk2077 vehicles. As usual, you can expect new gameplay footage, announcements, and more!



📺 https://t.co/y8iUIM0gBv pic.twitter.com/CbENAuOCEj — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 8, 2020

CyberPunk 2077 Night City Wire: Episode 4 released, gives viewers a sneak peek at the in-game vehicles

Right off the bat, the event announced that CyberPunk 2077 will have innumerable fast and ‘cool’ vehicles to choose from. Each and every car and motorbike in the game has been crafted with a clear attention to detail, with every individual vehicle promised to look unique and result in a special driving experience.

Image Credits: CD PROJEKT RED, Twitch

It was announced that there will be different vehicle classes in Cyberpunk 2077. For starters, the ‘Economy’ class will have vehicles with limited technology and little luxury. This class includes utility vehicles and low grade ‘clunkers’ developed keeping affordability in mind.

Image Credits: CD PROJEKT RED, Twitch

Further, the ‘Executive’ class will be more luxurious, and will have vehicles that can be used to ‘impress’. These vehicles have plush interiors and the latest technology designed to make gamers ‘enjoy their rides’.

Advertisement

Image Credits: CD PROJEKT RED, Twitch

Thirdly, the ‘Heavy Duty’ vehicle class will include large trucks and tanks with ‘masterful engineering and practical designs’. These vehicles are large, have brute force, and have been promised to be unstoppable on the road!

Image Credits: CD PROJEKT RED, Twitch

Fourthly, we have the ‘Sports’ class, which will have vehicles with powerful engines and exchangeable parts. Gamers will be able to fine-tune their vehicles according to their needs. The ‘Sports’ cars are suitable for street-races, or general situations where players need to travel quickly.

Advertisement

Image Credits: CD PROJEKT RED, Twitch

Finally, we have the ‘Hypercars’ class which is suitable for players looking for both speed and armor in their vehicles. These vehicles will have precise bodywork, built in light-rays, and will be made out of expensive materials.

Apart from the regular vehicle classes, various ‘icon’ vehicles have also been promised. These cars are expected to be the rarest and the most expensive of the ones available in the game.

The Night city Episode 4 stream also shed light on the extent of exterior and interior detailing that the developers have added to the vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077. As mentioned above, each vehicle is expected to have its own personality, and will have certain characteristic features.

Fans also got an in-depth look at the extent of time and work that went behind certain individual vehicles. To get a more detailed look about the various vehicle classes that will be available in Cyberpunk 2077, you can look at the stream below.