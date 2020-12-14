Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.05: Expected release date, changes, and everything else known so far

Cyberpunk 2077's 1.05 patch is on its way, and there could be a lot of repairs to the game, similar to hotfix 1.04.

CD Projekt Red announced on December 14th, i.e., today, that the next hotfix patch for Cyberpunk 2077 would be released within the next seven days. This proclamation suggests that the new hotfix should be out before December 21st.

Having admitted that Cyberpunk 2077 would receive a free DLC in 2021, before the paid DLCs start rolling in later, CDPR also revealed two "large patches" before the free DLC hits the game.

However, players will have to wait until January for the first large patch, titled Patch #1. Until then, hotfix 1.05 will improve many of the bugs and glitches present in the game.

Here's everything revealed about hotfix patch 1.05 for Cyberpunk 2077.

Hotfix patch 1.05 for Cyberpunk 2077

After facing severe heat from the community for the bugs and glitches in Cyberpunk 2077, CDPR had issued an apology. This statement also had its plans for fixing the game with gradual patches and updates. This announcement from the developer also revealed the roadmap for the title until February.

Much like the 1.04 hotfix patch, where the Xbox version update was delayed by a few hours, the 1.05 update for Cyberpunk 2077 could see itself getting released at irregular intervals for different devices. Nevertheless, CDPR's projected roadmap for the game's future looks bright, as the developers are continuously working to fix it.

CDPR also revealed that the immediate priority is to make Cyberpunk 2077 a bug-free experience for players. This further suggests that the free DLC for the game will be delayed, as the developer would focus on the game's stability instead of additional content.

For this purpose, CD Projekt Red has two planned updates for Cyberpunk 2077. According to the developers, these "large patches" will be making their way into the game next year. With the first patch scheduled for January, the second patch, titled Patch #2, will come out in February.

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most dynamic RPG titles ever made. However, the presence of multiple bugs and under-performing results on the PS4 and Xbox One have so far made it a disappointment for the community.

People will talk a lot about mistakes and damage control but that's all "shoulda woulda coulda."



Y'all are doing the right thing in regards to what's actually under your control right now and I have nothing but respect for that. — Clayton Raines (@CaptainFlowers) December 14, 2020

CDPR's track record of working on post-release games such as The Witcher 3, as well as an intensive roadmap towards fixing Cyberpunk 2077, only solidifies its reputation as a solid game developing company.