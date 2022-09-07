Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.6 guide: How to enable and cross-progression system

With the latest 1.6 patch update, Cyberpunk 2077 is now allowing players to save their progress in the game across multiple platforms. This feature was not available in the game before, and the developer has made it so that fans can save their progress between PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

However, the support mentions that the saving may not be possible from PC to console, and users may have more limitations in countries with regional restrictions.

With this update we focused on bringing various fixes and improvements, as well as adding new Edgerunners-inspired content to the game – including new missions, clothing, and weapons.



After patch 1.6, gamers can carry their saved files across platforms that support the feature. It might seem like a complicated feature to access at first, but there is not much to it, and once they get the hang of some nuances, readers will be able to easily use the cross-progression feature in Cyberpunk 2077.

Today’s guide will try to help those still having issues with figuring out the new feature in the RPG.

Enabling and using Cross-Progression in Cyberpunk 2077

To use the cross-progression system in Cyberpunk 2077, players will first be required to enable the feature from the in-game menu. However, to do so, the title needs to be updated to the latest 1.6 version across all platforms.

After doing so, users will then be required to:

Launch Cyberpunk 2077, and make their way to the settings tab of the game. Once version 1.6 reflects in the menu, they will need to navigate to Gameplay Settings and scroll down to find the cross-progression options.

By toggling the option, it will turn the feature on and off. After the 1.6 patch update, likely, the option was automatically turned on in the game. Once the feature is on, gamers have to save the game after some progression, and the save will automatically be uploaded to the cloud.

With the cross-progression enabled feature, the saved file will automatically sync with the title on all the other platforms. However, the region and the platform will need to support cross-progression. To check the same, players must search for a cloud symbol that will be present next to the game’s save name.

Cyberpunk 2077 players should also remember that the cloud saves might not appear right away across all the platforms. It can take a few minutes for it to be detected on a different platform, and it’s essential to be patient with the process before CD Projekt Red comes up with a fix for it in the coming weeks.

The cross-progression is a quality-of-life feature that fans of the RPG have awaited for quite some time. The option works for all saves, including manual, quick, and auto-save, making it an excellent addition for those enjoying the game on multiple platforms.

With yesterday’s Night Wire Live program, the developers have also shown a small teaser of the upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC and what gamers can expect when the expansion finally drops next year.

