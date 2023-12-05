Cyberpunk 2077 patch 2.1: All new Cyberware added to the game

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 2.1 has introduced many new features to the game, including companion hangouts, bike tricks, Night City metro, and Cyberware for V. Along with the new Cyberware, other implants have received a fair bit of balance changes. Stats have been rebalanced for parts like the Berserks and the Sandevistans, so after 2.1, your V is likely to play a bit differently than before.

Patch 2.1 is the last major update that CD Projekt Red will deploy for the game as the developer is looking to focus on the sequel and on Witcher 4. While there will be some minor hotfixes here and there, no future update for the game will be as big as 2.1.

Today’s Cyberpunk 2077 guide goes over the new Cyberware that was added to the game with 2.1, along with its stats and perks.

All new Cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077 2.1

With the 2.1 update, CDPR introduced two new Cyberware to Cyberpunk 2077 and its expansion, Phantom Liberty:

1) Feen-X: Skeleton Cyberware

Cyberware Capacity cost: 16

Armor: 8/14/20/26/31

Perks:

+250% RAM Regen Rate when available RAM is below 3/4/5/6/7

2) Cogito Lattice: Integumentary System Cyberware

Cyberware Capacity cost: 12

Armor: 18/27/36/45/54

Perks

+200%/210%/220%/230%/240% Armor from this Cyberware when available RAM is below 2/4/6/8/10

Cyberware balance changes in Cyberpunk 2077 patch 2.1

Here are all the new Cyberware balance changes coming with patch 2.1:

Adreno-Trigger: Decreased movement speed bonus duration.

All Berserks (except Militech Berserk): Added a damage reduction bonus.

Axolotl: Decreased Cooldown reduction.

Camillo RAM Manager: Decreased Cooldown.

Chrome Compressor: Increased the Cyberware Capacity bonus, lowered the price.

Dense Marrow: Decreased Armor, increased melee Stamina cost.

Epimorphic Skeleton: Decreased Armor.

Ex-Disk: Increased quickhack upload speed bonus.

Leeroy Ligament System: Increased Armor.

Lynx Paws: Added 20% damage reduction from falls.

Microgenerator: Decreased Electrical damage.

Militech "Apogee" Sandevistan: Decreased the extended duration bonus, decreased Max Duration, increased headshot damage, increased Crit Chance and Crit Damage.

Militech "Falcon" Sandevistan: Decreased the extended duration bonus, increased Max Duration, increased Health bonus after neutralizing an enemy.

Nano-Plating: Changed Attunement from Cool to Reflex (Crit Chance bonus).

Peripheral Inverse: Increased Armor.

RAM Reallocator: Increased recovered Max RAM.

RAM Upgrade: Increased RAM recovery rate.

Reinforced Tendons: Decreased Armor.

Self-ICE: Decreased Cooldown.

Shock-N-Awe: Changed Attunement bonus to Tech weapon damage.

Universal Booster: Health Item effects will now stack.

Decreased Cyberware Capacity cost for: Memory Boost, Bioconductor, Kerenzikov Boost System, Rara Avis, Reflex Tuner, Defenzikov, Cellular Adapter, Handle Wrap, Axolotl, Microgenerator, Peripheral Inverse, Leeroy Ligament System, Camillo RAM Manager.

Patch 2.1 will be released later today, December 5, 2023, at around 12 pm CET on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.