Cyberpunk 2077 patch 2.1: How to get and use the new Radioport

With patch 2.1, Cyberpunk 2077 has introduced a new Radioport feature that allows players to tune in to the radio while on foot. The radio will not just be limited to cars and other vehicles anymore; your V will be able to tune in to various stations while exploring Night City on foot.

Patch 2.1 is the last major update of the RPG. The title will only receive minor patches and hotfixes in the coming weeks, as CDPR will now focus on a sequel and Witcher 4.

Patch 2.1 has just rounded out all the major changes that the game was supposed to receive. Along with a new Night City metro, bike tricks, and companion hangouts, the update has also introduced the Radioport. However, some players are a bit confused about how to use the new feature.

Today’s Cyberpunk 2077 guide goes over how you can get and use the Radioport in patch 2.1.

How to obtain the Radioport in Cyberpunk 2077

To get your hands on the Radioport, all you need to do is update Cyberpunk 2077 to patch 2.1. The device is something that V will automatically receive, so you will not be required to complete a mission or go to a particular shop in Night City to acquire it.

Once you have updated the game to 2.1, you will immediately be able to use the Radioport as you explore Night City on foot.

How to use the Radioport in Cyberpunk 2077

To access the Radioport, you will need to hold “Z” if you are playing the game on a PC or the right directional button if you are on the Xbox Series S/X or the PlayStation 5. However, make sure that V is on foot when you are doing it; the Radioport will not activate if you are piloting a vehicle.

Upon pressing the button, a menu will pop up, which will allow you to activate the Radioport, change the station, and adjust the volume.

Additionally, when you get on a vehicle while the Radioport is active, the song that plays will seamlessly transition to the radio and continue playing uninterrupted.