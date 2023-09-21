Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0): All Headhunter skill progression levels and rewards

The 2.0 version update has introduced new skills to Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, with one of them being the Headhunter Skill line. Leveling this lineup will grant you a fair bit of rewards and bonuses, which are specific to the Headhunter theme. Hence, it's not all that surprising that many in the community are looking to learn more about the Headhunter line along with all the skills that they offer.

Today's Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty guide will go over everything you need to know about the Headhunter skills and how to level up the line fast.

All Headhunter levels and skill progression rewards in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

Headhunter skills (Image via Cyberpunk 2077)

Here is a list of all the levels and rewards under the Headhunter skill line in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty:

Level 5

Decreases visibility to enemies by 10%

Level 10

+10 percent headshot damage

+10 percent damage against Vulnerabilities

Level 15

+1 Perk Point

Level 20

negates weapon sway when crouched

Level 25

Further decreases visibility to enemies by 10%

Level 30

+15% headshot damage

+15% damage to Vulnerable targets and weak spots

Level 35

+1 Perk Point

Level 40

Optical Camo will remain active when grappling enemies

Level 45

Decrease the recovery time after a throw by 30%

Level 50

Be 30% faster when crouch-walking or crouch-sprinting

Level 55

Damage bonuses that are active from being undetected remain for an additional 3 seconds after being detected or entering combat.

Level 60

Gain +15% Optical Camo charge when taking an enemy out during Focus mode

Gain +15% Optical Camo charge when taking an enemy out during Deadeye mode

Gain +15% Optical Camo charge when taking an enemy out with a thrown weapon

How to increase your Headhunter level fast in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

Needless to say, the Headhunter skill rewards are incredible, and you might just be looking for ways to be able to increase the levels as soon as possible.

Here are some of the best ways to increase your Headhunter levels fast in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty:

1) Engage in combat as much as possible.

Headhunter XP points are gained by participating in open combat and taking enemies out, guns blazing, or even coming at them with a Knife.

Headhunter tiers and bonuses (Image via Cyberpunk 2077)

2) Complete additional content

Completing as many side missions as you can, especially NCPD scanner hustles. These open-world encounters are one of the best sources for Headhunter XP.

Taking out cyber psychos, as well as completing Gigs provided by fixers, will also help you level up your Headhunter ranks in no time.

3) Aim for the head or weak spots

Look to hit as many headshots as much as possible. Taking out an enemy by hitting a weak spot will also grant additional XP in the Headhunter line.

4) Grab and execute/knockout enemies from stealth

A stealth playstyle will also allow you to increase Headhunter levels in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. Grabbing enemies from the back while crouched and executing them or knocking them out when undetected will grant you Headhunter exp as well.

5) Obtain Headhunter Skill Shards

There are moments when you will find enemies carrying Headhunter Skill Shards. Defeating them and then looting their bodies will get you the shard, which will offer a direct level up to your Headhunter skill line.