Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0): All Minor Arcana mural locations in Dogtown

With the new area Dogtown, you will now be able to find more Minor Arcana murals on the walls in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. A fresh set of Tarot Cards has been added to the RPG, each of them representing a Minor Arcana with a fair bit of lore and character hints associated with them.

Like in the base game, you will be able to start searching for these murals once the "Tomorrow Never Knows" side quest kicks off in the game. However, one key difference here is that in the base game, when the mission "Fool on the Hill" starts, the Tarot locations are marked on the map, so you just have to go there and scan the mural.

This is not the case with Phantom Liberty, as there are four murals that have been added to the expansion, and they are not marked on the map.

Hence, today’s Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty guide will go over all the locations where you will find the Minor Arcana murals in Dogtown.

Where to find all Minor Arcana murals in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty’s Dogtown?

King of Cups can be found outside Dogtown (Image via CDPR)

Here is where you will be able to find all the Minor Arcana murals in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty:

1) King Of Cups

You will be able to find the King of Cups right outside the Dogtown main gate. As soon as the expansion starts, you will be tasked by Songbird to make your way into the new district.

So when the expansion starts, you will find the mural.

2) King of Pentacles

King of Pentacles is the next mural that you will find. This is located outside V’s Kress Street hideout. You can only gain access to this after you save President Myers.

3) King of Wands

You will need to go to the basketball court for the next mural. The location is something that you will automatically unlock as this is where you make first contact with Solomon Reed. So, to encounter the King of Wands, you will need to follow the narrative.

4) King of Swords

To find the final mural, you must make your way to the back of an alleyway in the Longshore Stacks. Search for the FIA safehouse, and you will find the mural there.

Misty's Esoterica (Image via CDPR)

Why should you be collecting all Tarot Cards in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty?

Tarot Cards represent a particular important NPC in the game who will be intricately linked to the narrative. So, once you collect the cards and go to talk to Misty in the Esoterica store in Little China, she will reveal more information about some of the main characters.

Locating all the murals will lead to more dialogue options and exposition.