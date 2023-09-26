Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0): All Relic Terminal locations revealed

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty’s new Relic system will let you unlock additional skills that are not part of your usual Attribute and Perks skills tree, helping you make the most of the build path you are going for. From Buffing your melee builds that have Gorilla Hands and Mantis Balde implants to letting you exploit Vulnerabilities, there is a lot that the Relic skills have to offer.

However, to unlock these skills, you will need to invest Relic points in them. These points can be obtained by looking for specific Terminals in Dogtown.

Finding these terminals is easier said than done, with many in the community facing a rather hard time finding them. Thus, this Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty guide will go over all the Relic Terminal locations in the new DLC.

How to get all Relic Points to unlock Relic skills in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

To get all Relic Points in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, you will need to locate and access all the Relic Terminals and then continue with the narrative to get points from Songbird herself.

Obtaining Relic Points from Songbird in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

You will be receiving six Relic Points from Songbird as part of the narrative. There are two missions in particular when you receive the points:

1) Dog Eat Dog

“Dog Eat Dog” is the first mission of the Phantom Liberty narrative. Songbird will contact you here and be the one to unlock the Relic system for you while providing you with three Relic Points.

2) Birds With Broken Winds

The next three points from Songbird will be obtained much later in the Phantom Liberty narrative when the “Birds With Broken Wings” mission kicks off. It is at this time when So Mi asks you to meet her at a particular location where she goes over her past along with the effects that breaching Blackwall has on her.

All Relic Terminal locations in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

The rest of the Relic Points will be obtained from Relic Terminals. Here are the locations where you will find all nine Relic Terminals in the new expansion.

First Relic Terminal: In the EBM Ptetrochem Stadium

You will find one Relic Terminal as soon as you enter Dogtown. You must head north of the stadium and look for statues of football players. The terminal is behind one of the statues.

Second Relic Terminal: In the Golden Pacific apartments

For the next Relic Point, make your way to the Golden Pacific (the pyramid) until you spot an old apartment complex. Making your way to the second floor, you will find another Relic Terminal.

Third Relic Terminal: In the Golden Pacific ruined building

Head to the overpass from the casino. You will see a ruined building there that you need to reach and find the next terminal.

Fourth Relic Terminal: Voodoo Boys Stronghold

The Voodoo Boys Stronghold in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is at the Luxor Wellness Spa. To reach it, you will need to go to the Biotechnica building. Clear the area of the Voodoo Boys goons and make your way in. You will find the Relic terminal in the Stronghold.

Fifth Relic Terminal: Basketball court

You will find the Basketball court as part of the main narrative. This happens when you are looking for Solomon Reed on Meyers’ orders, which will lead you to where you need to search for graffiti below the Bridgeway before finding the terminal.

Sixth Relic Terminal: Abandoned parking lot

For the next Relic Point, go to Kress Street in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. Find the plaza there and advance to the second floor to find the abandoned parking lot and the terminal.

Seventh Relic Terminal: The Kress Street hideout

Once you leave the Kress Street hideout, you will find the elevator that leads you all the way down. You will need to find the nearest fast travel point there as the Relic Terminal is right beside it.

Jailbreak Relic Skill (Image via Cyberpunk 2077)

Eighth Relic Terminal: Barghest Stronghold

To find the Barghest Stronghold, head west from the Kress Street hideout and then search for a path that has a Barghest dog insignia. Upon entering the building, look for a tunnel that will lead you to a small control room containing the terminal.

Ninth Relic Terminal: Massdrive building

To locate the final Relic Terminal in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, you will need to make your way to the Terra Cognita fast travel point located to the south of Dogtown. You will find the Massdrive building there, so go in, clear all the enemies, and gain access to the terminal.