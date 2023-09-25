Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0): Chimera 0005-C M boss guide

The Chimera boss fight happens pretty early on in the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty expansion. You encounter it during the final stages of your escape with President Meyers, where Songbird helps you deal with Hansen’s goons by activating the Chimera herself to take out the enemy. However, Songbird loses control of the bot, and the Chimera turns on you and Meyers, leading to an epic chase scene.

But by the end of the chase, you will be made to go toe-to-toe with the bot. This early encounter is one of the hardest fights in the game.

Players who are directly starting a new game in Phantom Liberty will find the Chimera significantly more challenging than those who have played a fair bit of the base game and have leveled up their stats before attempting the DLC.

The Chimera is quite difficult at any stage of the game, which is why today’s Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty guide will go over some of the best tips and tricks that you can use to take it out.

Chimera movesets in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

The Chimera has a lot of arsenal up its sleeves, so here are some of its movesets that you will need to look out for:

1) The ground slam

Avoid the ground slam at all costs (Image via Cyberpunk 2077)

The most devastating move that the Chimera has in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is its ground slam. If you are on top of it or inside the area of effect of the attack, you will take an incredible amount of damage.

The move can even one-shot you depending on the difficulty that you are playing the DLC in, along with the amount of armor and health that you have.

2) Missile barrage

The missile barrage is another move that the Chimera will launch, where it will ready up a few tracking missiles and deploy them. It will home in on your current location and track you for a fair bit. So, moving around with a dash is the best way to avoid it.

3) Cannon blast

The Chimera’s head has a cannon attached to it. It’s the basic attack that the bot has. It will be relying on it quite heavily during the encounter. The best way to dodge this as well is to constantly keep moving and shooting its weak points.

4) Gatling gun barrage

As you keep depleting its health, the Chimera might start a Gatling Gun barrage, where it will fire bullets at you constantly while tracking your position.

While you can dodge and avoid this, it’s not recommended if you are low on stamina. Standing behind one of the pillars instead will mitigate much of the damage.

Use pillars to avoid the Chimera's Gatling Gun (Image via Cyberpunk 2077)

5) Laser beam

The Chimera comes equipped with its very own Laser beam. The attack hits like a truck, and standing behind an obstacle or dashing away will not help you avoid it. The best way to deal with the Laser will be to jump.

6) Toxic Gas

During phase two of the fight, the Chimera will often release Toxic Gas if you and Meyers are standing too close. The gas will constantly tick away at your health, making it impossible to take out the bot at close range. The best way to deal with it will be to move away and wait till the gas disappears.

How to beat the Chimera boss in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

While the Chimera is one of the hardest encounters in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, it can be easily taken down if you follow these tips and tricks:

Phase One

Phase One (Image via Cyberpunk 2077)

When Phase One starts, you will not be able to go in guns blazing on the Chimera. Strategy is key here.

1) Identify the weak spots

The Chimera has a hardened exoskeleton, and most parts of its body will be invulnerable to your attacks. You will need to scan it for all weak points and then specifically target them while moving and avoiding its cannons and missile barrage.

Certain areas of the legs, the back of the head, as well as the generators in the middle section of the lower body are some of the best weak points you should be aiming for.

Identify Chimera weak spots to deal damage (Image via Cyberpunk 2077(

2) Rely on close-range weapons

For phase one, close-range weapons like Shotguns will be the most effective tool. As the Chimera constantly keeps moving, it doesn't make much sense to waste bullets on it in the hopes of hitting its weak spot.

Double-barrelled shotguns work well here, so wait for the moment when it's stopping to perform an attack and blast its weak points to chunk down its health.

EMP grenades can make the fight easier (Image via Cyberpunk 2077)

3) EMP grenades work like a charm

EMP grenades will help you slow down the Chimera. One of the best features of version 2.0 is the addition of rechargeable grenades, so your combat item, like the EMP, will restock and recharge over time throughout the encounter.

Don’t hesitate to use it, and chuck it at the Chimera to slow it down and get more room to aim for its weak points.

4) Rely on quickhacks

Combat quickhacks, like Short Circuit and Overheat, can come in handy to slowly chip down its health. Additionally, you can also use other netrunner skills like Weapon Glitch to momentarily halt the Chimera’s barrage of attacks.

Combat and control quickhacks will help significantly (Image via Cyberpunk 2077)

5) Use the combat turrets around

There are combat turrets all over the arena. So, if you are running a Netrunner build that will let you take control of them, don’t hesitate to do so. Taking hold of a combat turret will make the fight significantly more manageable.

6) Don't get hit, always be on the move

The Chimera can 100 to 0 you in the blink of an eye. Hence, one of the most crucial tips for taking it down will be to learn its movesets and dodge all the attacks.

Jumping over the laser beam will help you avoid it (Image via Cyberpunk 2077)

If it’s charging up a slam or a missile barrage, then keep dashing away. If it’s throwing a Gatling Gun at you, then hide behind a pillar. If it’s the laser attack, then just jumping over it will let you avoid the attack.

Kiting while depleting its health is the best strategy to take the Chimera down.

Phase Two

Phase two starts with repair drones spawning (Image via Cyberpunk 2077)

Phase Two starts when you bring the Chimera’s HP below a particular threshold. It will go inactive but will spawn repair bots that will start to restore it’s health. During this phase of the encounter, the boss fight gets significantly more difficult because of how unrelenting the Chimera gets with its attacks.

Here are a few tips to deal with the boss in phase two:

1) Take out the repair drones as soon as possible

After reaching the health threshold, the Chimera will spawn two repair bots as well as some accompanying combat bots. They are easy to take out with a few hits, so concentrate on the repair bots first.

The longer the repair bots work on the Chimera, the more health will be restored for phase two.

2) Avoid the toxic gas at all cost

Apart from its usual missile barrages and body slams, the Chimera will introduce the toxic gas to its arsenal. When deployed, it will fill the lower part of the arena with poison gas, which will chip away at your health incredibly fast.

Chimera's toxic gas (image via Cyberpunk 2077)

The best way to avoid it will be to reach higher ground, like a platform or the elevated corridors surrounding the arena.

3) Explore the corridors for ammunition

Depending on the difficulty you are playing Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty on, the Chimera’s total health pool and armor will differ. You might find yourself running out of bullets as this is one of the longest encounters in the game.

Hence, if you are running low on ammo, search the corridors and platforms around the arena. You will get to pick up a lot of ammo for every weapon type.

4) Keep your distance

Where in phase one, close-range combat was recommended, it’s just the opposite in phase two. This is because the Chimera no longer blocks damage to parts and will receive the same amount of damage irrespective of what you are targeting.

You can keep your distance in phase two (Image via Cyberpunk 2077)

There are no longer particular weak points. Instead, you can look to keep your distance, use the pillars, and raise platforms to take it out from a distance.

However, don’t remain stationary, as the Chimera will often target you with its laser and missile barrage.

Finishing the Chimera in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

Finishing the Cimera (Image via Cyberpunk 2077)

When there is only 2% HP remaining, Meyer will signal you to finish the Chimera off. You will need to mount its head and then rip open the cockpit to pull out its core.

Meyers will then throw you a grenade that you dump in and jump off the Chimera, watching it blow up.

Don’t forget to collect the Chimera's core

Grab the Chimera Core (image via Cyberpunk 2077)

The encounter is around 5 to 10 minutes long. However, you will be rewarded with a good deal of XP once the Chimera is dead.

Also, make sure to grab its core, which can be obtained from the floor near its body. While it’s optional to grab it, it’s highly advised that you pick it up regardless.