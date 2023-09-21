Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0): All Netrunner skill progression levels and rewards

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty has new skill lines with version 2.0, one of them being the Netrunner line, which will allow you to make the most of your hacking potential. It's one line that you might want to consider maxing out first if you are looking to primarily rely on quickhacks to take out enemies. There are a lot of bonuses that the Netrunner unlocks as you rank up the skill line, which is why many are curious about how hacks are now working in 2.0.

This Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty guide will therefore go over everything you will need to know about the Netrunner skill line and the best ways to level it up fast.

All Netrunner levels and skill progression rewards in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

Netrunner skills (Image via Cyberpunk 2077)

Here is a list of all the levels and rewards under the Netrunner skill line in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty:

Rank 5

Increases your RAM recovery rate by 5%.

Rank 10

Increases RAM by 1.

Rank 15

Gain +1 Perk Point.

Rank 20

+20% lock-on range with Smart Weapons.

Rank 25

Further increases RAM Recovery Rate by 5%.

Rank 30

Increases RAM by 1.

Rank 35

+1 Perk Points.

Rank 40

-20% RAM cost when using quick hacks on devices and vehicles.

Rank 45

+15% duration for Control and Covert quickhacks.

+5% damage with Combat quickhacks.

Rank 50

+40% duration for Overclock.

Rank 55

-10% Health loss from using quickhacks during Overclock.

Rank 60

When Overclock is active, enemies within a 10m radius will be revealed. It will allow you to quickhack non-netrunner enemies from cover.

How to increase your Netrunner level fast in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

The Netrunner is one of the most fun playstyles in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, especially after the Intelligence Attribute overhaul that was introduced by the 2.0 version update.

So if you are looking to go the way of the hacker in the game, then you are likely looking for ways to increase your Netrunner skill level as soon as possible. Here are some of the best ways to increase your Netrunner ranks fast in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty:

1) Hack every Access Point and Terminal you find

Access Points are not only a good source of money but will provide you with a fair bit of experience points in the Netrunner line. Try to solve all the sequences in as many Access Points that you come across as the more sequences you solve, and the more difficult the solution is, the more XP will you get.

2) Use combat quickhacks to take out enemies

During encounters rely on combat quickhacks as much as possible. Hacks like Short Circuit and Overheat will be some of the best choices in the early game when it comes to leveling up your Netrunner level as quickly as possible.

Netrunner skillline (Image via Cyberpunk 2077)

3) Overload devices

Overloading devices to take your enemies is another great way of earning experience points in the Netrunner line.

4) Use Ping and hack into cameras

Ping and camera hacking skills are some of the best tools in the Netrunner’s arsenal when it comes to scouting out a hostile area. But enemy intel is not the only thing that it will give you as turning off cameras or taking control of them and pinging enemies will get you XP for Netrunner progression.

5) Take control of enemies, drones, turrets, and vehicles

Control quickhacks will let you play around with the enemy by allowing you to take control of them as well as their toys. Not only will that help you make encounters easier, but allow you to increase your Netrunner rank in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.

6) Use Smart weapons

Smart weapons are tied to the Netrunner line as well, so apart from quickhacking, you can use tech weapons to take out enemies as well to make out the skill line as soon as possible.

7) Get Netrunner Skill Shards

After looting enemies, lockers, and chests, you will often find Netrunner Skill Shards. These will instantly give you one level of progression in the skill line.