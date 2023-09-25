Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0): All Relic skills explored

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty has introduced a new Relic system that will allow you to tap into incredibly powerful skills. The new features let you do more with cyberware like the Monowire and Mantis Blades while buffing some of the capabilities of the Optical Camo which you get as soon as the new expansion kicks off.

There is a lot you can do with the Relic system, especially tying these skills with the new Attributes and Perks which were introduced with version 2.0.

Hence, today’s Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty guide will go over all the Relic skills you will be able to unlock in the new expansion

All Relic Skills in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

Main Nodes (Relic Points cost: 3)

1) Jailbreak

Jailbreak will let you unlock new abilities for all Arms cyberware:

Mantis Blades

Gorilla Arms

Projectile Launch System

Monowire

Mantis Blades

Dismembering an enemy or performing a finisher with Mantis Blades will charge the next leap attack.

Holding RT/R2 and then releasing it will perform a long-range leap attack

A charged leap attack with Mantis Blades has a +30m. Long reach and will deal massive damage with a wide slash that will hit the target as well as othe nearby enemies.

Killing an enemy with this attack with dismember them.

Gorilla Arms

Attacking with Gorilla Arms now charges them up. When fully charged a Strong attack will deal massive damage and create a shockwave that will stagger nearby enemies.

Neutralizing an enemy this way will send them flying.

Projectile launch system

You can now overcharge the Projectile Launch system by holding RB/R1 which will then launch a burst of 5 projectiles covering a huge area of effect

Monowire

Your Monowire will now have a dedicated slot for COntrol quickhacks in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.

To use the hack, you will need to charge the Monowire holding RT/R2 and then release it when fully charged.

You will upload the quickhack on the target if it hits without paying any RAM cost.

2) Emergency Cloaking

Improves Optical Camo cyberware

Activating Optical Camo during combat by pressing RB/R1 will make enemies lose track of you allowing you to exit combat.

3) Vulnerability analytics

When in combat you will now be able to detect target vulnerabilities in enemy armor and cyberware. Hitting these vulnerable slots will give you:

100% crit chance

+25% Armor Penetration

Weakspot Damage bonus

Doing enough damage to a vulnerable spot will make it explore generating an EMP blast that will damage other enemies in a 3m radius.

Subsidiary Nodes (Relic Point cost: 1)

1) Spatial Mapping

All Leap Attacks with Mantis Blades will now cripple enemies and increase dismemberment chance against them for 10 seconds.

2) Limiter Removal

The shockwave from a charged Gorilla Arms attack will now knock down all enemies who are in range.

3) Launch Capacity Override

+1 charge for the Projectile Launch system

4) Data Tunneling

When an enemy is affected by a Monowire-uploaded quickhack normal Monowire attack that hit that enemy and other enemies will simultaneously spread the quickhack.

5) Sensory Protocol

When crouched, becoming detected by an enemy will temporarily slow time. Dodging or dashing out of the enemy’s line of sight to immediately exit combat.

Cooldown: 120 seconds

6) Machine Learning

Destroying an enemy’s Vulnerability will grant:

10% frequency of new vulnerabilities appearing

+5% crit damage against vulnerabilities

Duration:25 seconds

The effect can stack 5 times

Reaching max stacks doubles these effects

The new Relic system will allow you to make the most out of your build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. Irrespective of whether you are going for a shooter-heavy build or relying on Cyberware like the Projectile Launcher or even the Mantis Blades, the skills are bound to make your time during some of the hardest encounters significantly easier.