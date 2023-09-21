Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0): All Solo skill progression levels and rewards

The Solo skill line, which was newly added with Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0, lets you make the most of tank and blunt weapon melees builds in the game. It will let you gain more stats for your fists as well as Gorilla Arms, making the line of the best to max out early if you wish to go for a tank-heavy melee build.

Hence, it's not all that surprising why many players are looking to learn more about all the skills that are available in the line.

Today's Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty guide will therefore go over everything you need to know about the Solo Skill line in 2.0 along with the best ways to level it up.

All Solo levels and skill progression rewards in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

Solo Skills (image via Cyberpunk 2077)

Here is a list of all the levels and rewards under the Solo skill line in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty:

Level 5

Increases carrying capacity by 50

Level 10

Increases Health 10

Level 15

+1 Perk Point

Level 20

Fists and Gorilla Arms have +20% damage

Fists and Gorilla Arms have +20% attack speed

Fists have a chance to apply bleeding

Level 25

Increases carrying capacity by 100

Level 30

Increases Health by 15

Level 35

+1 Perk point

Level 40

+10% crit chance against enemies within a 5 meter radius

Level 45

+25% damage with Strong Attacks and Quick Melee Attacks

Level 50

+25% health after performing a Finisher

Level 55

When Adrenalin Rush is active, Adrenaline decays 50% slower and cannot decay below 10%

Level 60

When Berserk is active gain +30% enemy Health threshold to perform Finishers

When Berserk is active gain +50% health from performing Finishers

+30% Berserk duration.

How to increase your Solo level fast in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

The Solo skill line is very closely tied to the body attribute in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. So if you are looking to go for a more tanky build that relies a fair bit on melee attacks, you will want to max out all the Solo skills as soon as possible.

Solo provides buffs to both fists as well as Gorilla Arms, while at the same time providing more health, carry capacity, lower finisher thresholds, and health recovery on performing a finisher.

So to level up Solo fast in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, here are a few things that you will need to do.

1) Invest in Fistfights

During encounters do not shy away from using your bare knuckles. Taking enemies down with just fists can be difficult early on, so try to support your punches with weapons and quickhacks. When the enemy is low enough, punch them out to get more XP for the Solo skill line.

2) Go blunt

Solo Skill line (Image via Cyberpunk 2077)

Blunt weapons can be incredibly powerful with the right Body perks. Using Hammers, Pipes, and Baseball Bats are another way of leveling up your Solo skills.

3) Use Gorilla Arms

Gorilla Arms are the best Cyberware implants if you are going for a “Punch-only” build. So if you are set on your path to making the tankiest and the hardest hitting person in Night City, then go for Guerilla Arms to gain more Solo XP.

4) Use Heavy weapons

Using Shotguns, Light Machine Guns, and Heavy Machine Guns will also let you get Solo XP when taking out enemies and completing missions.

5) Complete all the “Beat on the Brat” missions

The ‘Beat on the Brat” missions where you go around taking on NPCs in a fist fight will grant you a lot of Solo XP. While extra Credits is what you should be looking to complete these Arena fights for, they are also a good source of Solo XP.

6) Loot chests, drawers, and enemies

The more you loot and your inventory fills up, the more Solo XP you will obtain. While the amount of XP is not much, it's a good practice to loot everything you see.

7) Get Solo Skill Shards

Often enemies as well as chests and drawers will have Solo Skills Shards, and acquiring these will give you an instant level-up to your skill.