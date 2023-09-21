Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0): All Status Effects explained 

There are a lot of new and returning status effects in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty with the new 2.0 update. These effects act as crowd control, and you will have a chance of getting affected by them while at the same time inflicting them on other enemies. Hence, you will need to have a firm grasp of all the status effects in-game, especially if you wish to have an easier time in some of the hardest encounters.

From Bleeding to EMP and Knockdown, there are a lot of Status Effects to be aware of in 2.0. This is why today’s Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty guide will go over everything you need to know about all new and returning effects in the RPG.

Every Status Effect in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty and how they work (2.0)

Overheat causes Burn (Image via Cyberpunk 2077)

Here are all the status effects that you will need to look out for in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty:

1) Bleeding

Bleeding will slowly deplete your health or of your enemy’s over time. It will also disable sprinting while reducing jump height

This status is usually inflicted with blades like Katana, Mantis Blades, and Throwing Knives.

2) Blinding

When blinded, it will temporarily decrease detection and visibility while hindering movement at the same time.

3) Burn

It will deplete one’s health continuously.

One of the best ways to cause burn will be to use the Overheat quickhack. You can also use explosive weapons or blow up other flammable objects on enemies with Overload or by shooting them to inflict Burn.

4) Crippled

When crippled, the character will have their combat or movement severely limited. The effect will depend on the limb that is affected. For hands, melee damage and weapon accuracy will decrease. If the legs are crippled, then it will severely impact movement speed and jump height.

5) EMP

EMP is one of the best ways to take out an enemy without killing them and is usually caused by EMP grenades. When used on mechs, drones, and robots, EMP will briefly deactivate or limit their combat effectiveness.

EMP is incredibly potent when it comes to some of the more difficult encounters in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.

EMP Status Effect (Image via Cyberpunk 2077)

6) Knockdown

Briefly gets knocked to the ground and automatically reveals all Weakspots. One effective way of causing Knockdown will be with blunt heavy weapons like hammers.

7) Poison

When affected by Poison, HP will reduce over time while at the same time having reduced armor and slower movement speed.

8) Stun

Stunned characters will be briefly immobilized, leaving them vulnerable to all attacks.